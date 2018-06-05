Fashion take-down: The "Oscars of fashion"
Kendall Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Gigi Hadid and a host of celebrities turned up to the CFDA Awards in what some of them thought were really gorgeous clothes.
Follow our CNA LIFESTYLE page on Facebook for more trending stories and videos.
SINGAPORE: “The Oscars of the fashion world” – that’s what the annual Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA) Awards is known as.
On Tuesday, the governing body of American fashion honoured the best in the business at the Brooklyn Museum – and also created a category tailor-made for Kardashians and their ilk while having absolutely nothing to do with fashion design: The Influencer Award.
Speaking of eye-rolls, a host of Kardashians, models and celebrities were in attendance – some of them looking amazing, and others looking the opposite of that. Naomi Campbell and Gigi Hadid belong in the former, while Kendall Jenner, Lupita Nyong’o and Cindy Crawford offspring Kaia Gerber fall squarely in the latter.
Take a look at the frocks and shocks of fashion’s big night.
(All photos: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images North America/AFP)