Fashion take-down: The "Oscars of fashion"

Kendall Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Gigi Hadid and a host of celebrities turned up to the CFDA Awards in what some of them thought were really gorgeous clothes.

SINGAPORE: “The Oscars of the fashion world” – that’s what the annual Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA) Awards is known as.

On Tuesday, the governing body of American fashion honoured the best in the business at the Brooklyn Museum – and also created a category tailor-made for Kardashians and their ilk while having absolutely nothing to do with fashion design: The Influencer Award.

Speaking of eye-rolls, a host of Kardashians, models and celebrities were in attendance – some of them looking amazing, and others looking the opposite of that. Naomi Campbell and Gigi Hadid belong in the former, while Kendall Jenner, Lupita Nyong’o and Cindy Crawford offspring Kaia Gerber fall squarely in the latter.

Take a look at the frocks and shocks of fashion’s big night.

(All photos: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images North America/AFP)

#Kendall Jenner in Alexandre Vauthier. And now you know what happened to the Wampa after Luke killed it in The Empire Strikes Back. #starwars #backstory #CFDAAwards pic.twitter.com/Sk85hR9Hmv — Phin Wong (@PhinWongCNA) June 5, 2018

#NaomiCampbell looking resplendent, like a magnificent phoenix, in this #CalvinKlein 205W39NYC number. Dumbledore is looking at Fawkes and going, "Meh." #CFDAAwards pic.twitter.com/ui2WDGTlR0 — Phin Wong (@PhinWongCNA) June 5, 2018

Cindy Crawford’s daughter #KaiaGerber showed up in boxer shorts. Then she was joined by #AlexanderWang, also in boxer shorts. If you don’t understand what’s going on, it is because you are not insane. #CFDAAwards pic.twitter.com/geGB2T1v4H — Phin Wong (@PhinWongCNA) June 5, 2018

This is Amandla Stenberg, who played Rue in The #HungerGames. Amandla is dressed by The Electric Company. #CFDAAwards pic.twitter.com/XszvmEvcSP — Phin Wong (@PhinWongCNA) June 5, 2018

#JoanSmalls is wearing designer Brandon Maxwell. Brandon Maxwell will be releasing his first collection of miniature #SylvanianFamilies T-shirts this Fall. #CFDAAwards pic.twitter.com/w9cQhvoceq — Phin Wong (@PhinWongCNA) June 5, 2018

#WhoopiGoldberg said, “I want to look like a crazy aunty from the South who hoards stuff and wears pink to a funeral.” And #ChristianSiriano said, “Well, slap me silly – I have just the thing for you!” The end. #CFDAAwards pic.twitter.com/CAYGBTsvYq — Phin Wong (@PhinWongCNA) June 5, 2018

The only explanation for this torture couture is #Versace did not agree that Lupita Nyong'o was tortured enough in 12 Years A Slave. Blink twice for help, Lupita. #CFDAAwards pic.twitter.com/HpYBLakGFS — Phin Wong (@PhinWongCNA) June 5, 2018

Thanks to the wonders of modern science, conjoined twins can now live long, healthy lives. Here’s Mary-Kate and Ashley celebrating their 90th birthday. #CFDAAwards pic.twitter.com/mdKdOKjmRM — Phin Wong (@PhinWongCNA) June 5, 2018



