The annual Chang Sensory Trails food festival returns with Thai dishes inspired by home recipes

The third edition of the festival organised by the Thai beer brand will showcase 24 signature dishes from eight Singapore-based Thai restaurants.

SINGAPORE: Craving for some authentic Thai food? You don’t have to fly out to Bangkok.

After making stops in London and Los Angeles earlier this year, the annual Thai food festival Chang Sensory Trails makes its way here. It will be held from Aug 31 to Sep 1 at The Lawn at Marina Bay.

Baan Ying's offerings include dry tom yum goong noodles with lava egg, green papaya salad and Hat Yai fried chicken served with sticky rice, and fried shrimp and pork paste toast. (Photo: Chang Sensory Trails)

Organised by Thai beer brand Chang, the third edition held in Singapore will feature 24 signature dishes from eight Singapore-based Thai restaurants, all of which were inspired by home recipes their Thai chefs grew up with.

Long Chim's spicy pork with rice cake. (Photo: Chang Sensory Trails)

The participating eateries are: Aroy Dee, Baan Ying, Bangkok Jam, Gin Khao, Little Elephant, Long Chim, Tamarind Hill and Un-Yang-Kor-Dai.

Kor moo yang (grilled pork neck) from Little Elephant. (Photo: Chang Sensory Trails)

Aside from the food, visitors can also expect to see the works of illustrator GalactikCaptain from local group Band of Doodlers all around, as well as performances by bands O.K Ready! and 53A.

Stir fry sliced beef with holy basil from Little Elephant. (Photo: Chang Sensory Trails)

What should foodies expect? Some of the signature dishes include Aroy Dee’s Thai-style prime ribs served with their signature sauce and Thai-style soft-shell crab sautéed in chilli garlic.

Thai-style prime ribs from Aroy Dee. (Photo: Chang Sensory Trails)

Baan Ying will serve up dry tom yum goong noodles with lava egg, som tum (green papaya salad) and Hat Yai fried chicken with sticky rice, and fried shrimp and pork past toast – a Thai comfort food.

Deep-fried prawns with crispy noodles from Tamarind Hill. (Photo: Chang Sensory Trails)

Bangkok Jam’s offerings include a crispy fish cutlet served with fries, tom yum aioli and toasted rice powder, and grilled Australian steak paired with papaya salad and warm pandan sticky rice.

Thai-style soft-shell crab with chilli garlic from Aroy Dee. (Photo: Chang Sensory Trails)

Little Elephant will be serving kor moo yang (grilled pork neck) and a salad version made with a homemade dressing, as well as stir fried sliced beef with basil, which is made with short ribs that have been braised overnight.

Bangkok Jam's Thai-style fish and chips. (Photo: Chang Sensory Trails)

Other offerings include Gin Khao’s fried rice with salted egg fish skin, floss, nuts and watermelon cubes, and tom yum spam fries. Long Chim offers grilled pork skewers served with sticky rice, and spicy pork with rice cake.

Grilled Australian steak with papaya salad and pandan sticky rice from Bangkok Jam. (Photo: Chang Sensory Trails)

Meanwhile, Tamarind Hill has mango sticky rice, taro fritters, and deep-fried prawns with crispy noodles; and Unyang Kordai’s Thai milk tea pudding and a grilled chicken dish marinated in a white peppercorn and coriander mix, which is a classic recipe from Khai Yao, which is found a short drive away from Bangkok.

Deep friend chicken wings from Long Chim. (Photo: Chang Sensory Trails)

Chang Sensory Trails 2018 will run from Aug 31 to Sep 1, 4pm to 10pm, at The Lawn @ Marina Bay.