Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan Tatum split up after nearly 9 years of marriage

SINGAPORE: Celebrities Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan Tatum have announced they are splitting up after nearly nine years of marriage.

In a joint message posted on both actors' Instagram accounts, the two said they had "lovingly chosen to separate as a couple".



"We fell deeply in love so many years ago and have had a magical journey together," said the couple. "Absolutely nothing has changed about how much we love one another, but love is a beautiful adventure that is taking us on different paths for now."



"There are no secrets nor salacious events at the root of our decision - just two best friends realising it's time to take some space and help each other live the most joyous, fulfilled lives as possible."

The couple, who have a daughter called Everly, said they were "still a family" and would "always be loving dedicated parents".

The two decided to share "the truth" via the joint public message, noting that "we're living in an incredible moment in time, but it's also a time where truth can get easily distorted into 'alternative facts'".

"So we want to share the truth so you know that if you didn't read it here then it's most certainly fiction."



The two celebrities met on the set of hit 2006 dance movie Step Up before getting married three years later, according to PEOPLE.com.



