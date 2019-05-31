Cheap and cheery wedding gowns that look more expensive than they cost

And the good news is: They aren’t your typical gowns so you get to wear them again at your next soiree.

Who says that wedding gowns have to cost an arm and a leg? CNA Lifestyle rounds up these cheap and cheery options so you have more to spend on other equally important details like that epic month-long honeymoon for example. And the best part is, all the looks have longevity to live beyond the day.

EMBELLISHED BOW GOWN, S$675, BY NEEDLE & THREAD

(Photo: Needle & Thread)

Not your typical wedding gown for sure yet there’s a beguiling charm to this Chanel-esque gown that Karl Lagerfeld will no doubt approve of. Don’t let its seemingly simple style fool you. The devil is in the details – its fitted bodice that ends just above the waist cuts an elongated silhouette that is further played up by ruffles that dance like a dream when you move. And because it isn’t a typical gown, the dress easily transits to a go-to for a formal soiree.

www.needleandthread.com

FITTED DRESS, S$129, BY MANGO

(Photo: Mango)

Elegant, timeless and pristine, you only need to add a wedding band to complete the look. Oh, and perhaps the groom as arm candy.

shop.mango.com

MINI FLARED HALTER DRESS, S$36.99, BY POMELO

(Photo: Pomelo)

Mini dresses are made for weddings at the beach. Why? Because it allows the beach bunny to flaunt her beach-ready body – lean arms, slender legs and sunkissed tan. Embrace your inner Gaia and go barefoot for this ultimate beach party.

www.pomelofashion.com

TUXEDO JACKET, S$159, AND WIDE-LEG TROUSERS, S$99.90, BOTH BY ZARA



(Photo: Zara)

Play a game of who looks smarter in a tux with the groom. You’re already one up on him with those vertiginous stilettos. This double-breasted number will score you additional points in both the looks and affordability departments. Disco ball, optional.

www.zara.com/sg

PLEATED CROCHET FLORAL MAXI DRESS, £340 (S$591), BY SELF-PORTRAIT

(Photo: Self Portrait)

What do you get when you put floral crochet together with pleats? This ab fab dress of course. The crochet trim that mimics a high-neck collar, the transparency of the bodice and the subtle slit up the skirt are touches that make this a real winner.

www.self-portrait-studio.com