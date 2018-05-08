The brides who said no to an expensive dress - and looked beautiful anyway

CNA Lifestyle puts the spotlight on five millennial brides who chose to walk down the aisle in affordable but chic dresses, and saved the money for things like the honeymoon.

SINGAPORE: A wedding is a once-in-a-lifetime experience, and there are many people who feel that for that reason, there should be no expense spared.

But for many millennial brides, conspicuous consumption is out, and gone are the days of the Bridezilla, who would happily spend the GDP of a small country on a frou-frou designer dress, complete with a train large enough to shelter the population of said country.

On their wedding days, the five brides we spoke to chose to say "I do" in inexpensive dresses, so that their resources could be used for things they valued more, such as feeding their guests well, splurging on a honeymoon or saving for a home.

Best of all, they are walking testaments to the principle that down-to-earth practicality doesn’t have to come at the expense of style.





MIKI TANOUE, 28, HOTEL EXECUTIVE

DRESS: S$155

Miki Tanoue's wedding dress was purchased online for S$155. (Photo: Miki Tanoue)

When Miki Tanoue got hitched in October 2016, all she wanted was a simple, intimate wedding, where her family members could enjoy spending time with one another. And because she was getting married in a church without air conditioning, she wanted a dress that wouldn’t make her sweat - with a price tag that wouldn’t make her break out in a cold sweat.

Tanoue shopped around online and eventually found her dream dress at US-based website JJ House for US$117 (S$155). “It was a bit of a gamble. I usually don’t shop for things online, especially things for important occasions. At first, I was scared. But my husband and I thought, since it was only US$117, we’d give it a try, and if it didn’t work out, we’d rent a dress.”

The bride's criteria for the dress was the ability to move about. "I didn’t want anything that had a mermaid cut or was too tight,” said the daughter of a Singaporean mother and Japanese father.

“When it arrived and I tried it on, it looked great. I realised that short dresses can be wedding dresses, too.” Tanoue was also happy with the dress' quality. "At the wedding, I received lots of compliments about how it was a different sort of gown from what people usually saw at weddings.

“Many couples spend three to four thousand dollars just renting a gown. That was the amount I was able to save,” she said. With that money, “I was able to splurge on our honeymoon. We flew on Singapore Airlines to the Maldives, instead of a budget airline.”

VANATHI RAY, 32, LAWYER

DRESS: S$200

Vanathi Ray's S$200 bridal sari was purchased in India and tailored in Singapore. (Photo: Vanathi Ray)

Vanathi Ray walked down the aisle in a sheer white sari with gold trim costing S$200 at her church wedding last October.

“There is a certain weight in the ceremony and in what you’re declaring to the world. For that, some money needs to be spent,” she said. To that end, most of the wedding budget went towards feeding her guests well, the cost of which amounted to S$5,000.

When it came to what she would wear, Ray told her husband that she "would spend the minimum amount of money necessary to confer dignity on the occasion,” she chuckled.

“I probably would never wear a gown again. But an elegant white sari, I would wear again on special occasions. At the time, I was in Kolkata for a 10-month stint with a non-government organisation. Since I was in India, it was easy to purchase material for a sari.”

Ray bought the material for S$120, and had it tailored in Singapore for S$80.

“I didn’t think it would turn out so prettily. So, the first time I draped it on, I was like, ‘Oh, wow. I look like a bride',” she laughed. “My husband loved it. He was emotional when he saw me in it for the first time.”

For the practical bride, it’s not what you wear or how you wear it, but what you do after you’ve changed back into your civvies. “The wedding is just the starting point. What you’re saving up for is your married life - you want to have funds when you’re building that life together,” she said. “My husband and I want to buy a home - we’re still saving up towards that.”

KESSIE NG, 31, PRESCHOOL ADMINISTRATOR

DRESS: S$95

Kessie Ng's wedding dress was S$95 from Taobao. (Photo: Kessie Ng)

For Kessie Ng, pledging her love to her husband was the only thing that mattered - everything else was secondary. So, she got married in a dress she found on Taobao for just S$95.

“I don’t like big parties. And I’m a practical person,” she said. “But my in-laws are traditional people. To them, if we didn’t have a Chinese banquet, we were not officially married. I just wanted to get it over and done with, and just went for the cheapest option!”

The wedding dinner was held at a Chinese restaurant in Oct 2016, and Ng used her formidable Taobao skills to find a fail-proof dress.

Ng's job stint at a wedding gown shop on Tanjong Pagar Road taught her to get a dress with a lace-up back instead of a zippered one. That way, the dress could be tied to fit, saving her the hassle of altering the dress if it didn’t. In addition, Ng wanted her dress to be as plain as possible. “I didn’t want anything lacy or frilly; no beads, not much lace," she said.

To begin her search, the online-savvy bride "read reviews and went to the sellers that had more popularity and better reputations”. She narrowed her search down to a few similar designs - a sweetheart neckline and a flared skirt - then chose the dress with the best ratings and reviews.

Ng also saved money by involving friends in her wedding. Her friend from primary school was her photographer, and her nails were done by a manicurist friend. “Everything was hassle-free,” she said.

Best of all, the money saved went towards renovation works for the couple’s new home.

GAN ANN, 32, PUBLIC SERVANT

DRESS: S$500

Gan Ann found the perfect lace material and had her dress made for S$500. (Photo: Gan Ann)

After finding the perfect lace material in an Arab Street shop, Gan Ann worked with a tailor to design her ideal wedding dress, achieving the look she wanted for just S$500.

“I wanted a simple dress and I didn’t think it should cost too much money. Anything with the word ‘wedding’ attached to it costs more for no good reason. A nice dress shouldn’t cost over a thousand dollars, but at the wedding boutiques, it always does,” she said.

“I wanted a simple gown with good-quality lace. I looked around in the usual bridal studios to see if anything fit the bill, but it was surprisingly difficult to find a simple gown. I didn’t want things like beading or sequins.”

Gan decided to source for her own material. At the fabric shop where she found her lace, the owner recommended her a tailor known for her work with lace. And it was not a wedding gown tailor, but one who made baju kurungs.

“I worked with the tailor on something that would fit and show off the lace the best. We sat there and she sketched out the design on the spot,” Gan said. “The bodice was lace and the skirt was satin. In total, the dress cost S$500, and about S$100 was for the material.”

With the money saved by not splashing out on an expensive dress, the couple was able to add a dessert table to the lunch reception at their church wedding held in August 2012. “Everybody could enjoy that. The dress, only I can enjoy,” she laughed.

But she’s still enjoying it to this day. “Even if I got married today, it would still be what I’d want to wear. It wasn’t a trend-driven design. And it’s something that really fits my personality.”

CORAL ANNE TONG, 34, UNIVERSAL STUDIOS HOST

DRESS: S$500

Coral Anne Tong took a gamble and had her dress tailored at Katong Shopping Centre for S$500. (Photo: Coral Anne Tong)

Instead of thanking guests for their compliments on her wedding dress, Coral Anne Tong was happy to tell everyone that she got it from Katong Shopping Centre for just S$500. The part-time yoga teacher had her wedding dinner at the Sentosa Resort And Spa in 2011.

The dress was a chance find in Katong Shopping Centre when she was there to pick up costumes for a stage show she was doing. Tong hadn't had luck at the usual bridal boutiques, where she found nothing but "hideous dresses”.

But that day, "I walked by this tailor, and honestly, the tailor did not instill much confidence in anyone. She was a typical auntie and nothing in the store was, ‘wow, I want that'. But for some reason, I went inside. I showed her a picture on my phone of one of the designs I kind of liked - mermaid cut, sweetheart neckline and a keyhole back," recalled Tong.

When the tailor quoted her S$500 for the work, she thought if the dress ended up horrible, she could live with the price tag.

The end result was the opposite of horrible. “There were some minor alterations but that was it,” said Tong. “Apart from saying I looked very nice, my husband didn’t have many thoughts about it. He was like, ‘She’s here in a white dress as she should be!’,” she said.

Like her husband, Tong is highly unfussy. “I didn’t think it was necessary to spend that much money on a dress because I couldn’t be bothered. I’m just that kind of person,” she said.

“I greatly enjoy being a wedding guest because I love going to other people’s weddings and drinking. At your own wedding, you’re too busy thinking about how this has to be perfect, that has to be nice. I didn’t want to be that kind of bride. (At my wedding) I was the first one in buffet line, and I sat and ate everything!”