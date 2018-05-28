Cheers! Coca-Cola launches first boozy drink in Japan

TOKYO: Coca-Cola launched its first ever alcoholic drink on Monday (May 28) in Japan - a fizzy, lemon-flavoured concoction laced with spirits that seeks to capitalise on the growing popularity of "chuhai" alcopops enjoyed especially by young women.

Although the US firm dabbled in the wine business in the 1970s, the experiment in Japan is "unique" in the company's 125-year history, said Coca-Cola Japan president Jorge Garduno.

From Monday, three new "Lemon-Do" drinks - containing three, five and seven per cent alcohol - will be available in the southern Kyushu region of Japan.

A 350-millilitre can will set you back 150 yen (US$1.40).

"This is a pilot project in the region which has a sizable market," Masaki Iida, spokesman for Coca-Cola's Japanese unit, told AFP.

He declined to reveal the exact spirit in the drink, as the recipe is a closely guarded secret.

