Childproofing 101: How to keep your home save for your child

A checklist that covers everything on where to position the crib to why it is important to install a carbon monoxide detector.

Make your home safe for your child. Create a safe environment for your child by child-proofing every part of your home, including the kitchen and the bathroom.

Here’s how to get started:

1. INSTALL CARBON MONOXIDE AND SMOKE DETECTORS

(Photo: 99.co)

It is advisable to install a carbon monoxide and smoke detectors in your home. Carbon monoxide is lethal if inhaled for an extended period of time and it can come from stoves, lanterns or grills. As it is colourless and odourless, it is not easily detected without a carbon monoxide detector. A smoke detector is able to detect unexpected fire or smoke in the house, giving you time to escape.

2. FIND THE RIGHT CRIB

In order to prevent infants from falling out and toddlers from getting trapped, ensure that the crib slats are less than 6 centimeters apart. And if you are using an older mattress, ensure that it is fits tight in the crib – the gap between mattress and crib should be room no more than 2 fingers.

3. POSITION CRIB IN THE RIGHT PLACE

(Photo: 99.co)

Place the crib away from electrical appliances such as heaters and lamps, as well as wall decorations like picture frames and floating shelves. Also, ensure that the crib is away from window cords or cords for blinds; children can get entangled or choked by them.

4. PUT SAFETY GUARDS ON WINDOWS

Install safety guards on windows to prevent your child from climbing out. Ensure that the gaps between the bars are no more than 10 centimeters wide.

5. INSTALL SAFETY GATES

To prevent your child from wandering to the kitchen unsupervised, install safety gates at the threshold. You may also want to install safety gates at the base and top of the stairs.

6. INSTALL NON-SLIP PADS

Install a non-skid rug liner under rugs in the living room and bedrooms to prevent your baby from slipping. For bathrooms, use a non-slip bathroom mat to prevent falls.

7. COVER ELECTRICAL OUTLETS

There are two ways to cover the electrical outlets in your house: With well-positioned furniture and safety covers. Use furniture such as sofas or nightstands to block electrical outlets. For outlets that are not covered by furniture, invest in safety covers to prevent your child from sticking his or her fingers or other items into the sockets.

8. COVER SHARP FURNITURE EDGES

(Photo: 99.co)

Use safety padding to prevent your baby from getting hurt when bumping into sharp edges.

9. LATCH DOORS, DRAWERS, CUPBOARDS AND TOILET SEATS

(Photo: 99.co)

Children are curious by nature so it is important to latch doors, drawers, and cupboards within his or her reach. This way, it also minimises the possibility of the child from having access to sharp objects such as knives and scissors, as well as medicines. Don’t forget to install a safety locks on the toilet seat too.

This story first appeared in 99.co.