Nothing compares to Dad: Chris Cornell’s daughter sings Father's Day tribute

SINGAPORE: You’ve probably heard the late rock singer Chris Cornell’s various cover versions of Prince’s iconic song Nothing Compares 2 U. But it doesn’t get as heart-wrenching as this recent duet version with his teenage daughter.

As a Father’s Day tribute, 13-year-old Toni Cornell posted an acoustic recording of the two of them performing the song on the late Soundgarden frontman’s YouTube page.

“Daddy, I love you and miss you so much. You were the best father anyone could ask for. Our relationship was so special, and you were always there for me. You gave me courage when I didn’t have any. You believed in me when I didn’t. I miss your love everyday,” she wrote.

“Recording this song with you was a special and amazing experience I wish I could repeat 100 times over and I know you would too. Happy Father’s Day daddy, nothing compares to you.”





The rock singer first debut his acoustic version of the track popularized by Sinead O’Connor in 2015 and released a studio version after Prince’s own death the year after. He would continue to regularly perform the song live before committing suicide in May 2017.