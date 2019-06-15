Chris Hemsworth’s unusual teenage job and Kumail Nanjiani’s Singapore ‘murder’ moment

Before they became famous, seems like the two Men In Black: International stars were involved in some pretty odd stuff that had to do with breasts and sleepwalking.

Years before he was wielding the mighty Mjolnir as a famous Avenger, Chris Hemsworth was handling something more, well, pliable.

Earlier this week, the 35-year-old Australian actor revealed that his first job as a teenager involved cleaning breast pumps.

While promoting his new movie Men In Black: International, Hemsworth went on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon with co-star Kumail Nanjiani. The two took part in the show’s True Confessions segment where both came up with some surprising revelations.

Hemsworth said he had indeed handled and repaired breast pumps while working for a pharmacy.

“I literally worked for a pharmacy, and they would rent them out and the machines would come back and I would have a toothbrush, a little spray-and-wipe," he said, adding that these would come back “covered in dry milk”.

"Do the women who use these breast pumps now know that Chris Hemsworth once cleaned them?" quipped his co-actor. "And can you buy them on ebay?"

Nanjiani himself had one “shocking” truth to reveal. The 41-year-old American comedian confessed he “once tried to murder someone in Singapore.”

“Strangulation. Pretty standard,” he said.

Of course, there’s a catch – he was 10 years old and sleepwalking.

"It was my aunt. And I had little 10-year-old hands, so I never had a shot," Nanjiani said.

"But I was never allowed to watch horror movies as a kid, and I was staying at her house, and she was like, 'It's fine, I'll show you one. What's the worst that could happen?' And then I tried to murder her, in my sleep."

He added: "I don't remember any of it, but I remember that things were weird at breakfast.”