Sebastian Stan, Chris Hemsworth to attend Singapore Hugo Boss event with Joseph Schooling

The stars of Avengers: Infinity War will be joining the local BOSS ambassador at a private event on May 25.

SINGAPORE: Hollywood celebrities Chris Hemsworth and Sebastian Stan will both be in Singapore to make an appearance at the Marina Bay Sands Expo and Convention Centre on May 25.

The Avengers: Infinity War stars will be present at the grand unveiling of Hugo Boss’ new BOSS store concept, along with Singaporean BOSS ambassador and Olympic gold medallist Joseph Schooling.

Separately, Hemsworth will meet a select number of fans who purchase Hugo Boss fragrance.

The Australia-born actor plays the Norse god Thor in the Avengers film franchise, while Romania-born Stan plays the Winter Soldier, also known as Bucky Barnes.