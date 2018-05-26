Video: Chris Hemsworth, Sebastian Stan and Joseph Schooling dish out fashion advice – for superheroes and mortals

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

SINGAPORE: Fans of Chris Hemsworth and Sebastian Stan might be more used to seeing them clothed in capes and metal, but it turns out they don’t look so bad in suits, either.

The Avengers: Infinity War stars walked the Hugo Boss red carpet at Marina Bay Sands Expo and Convention Centre on May 25, joining local BOSS ambassador Joseph Schooling at the event held to unveil Hugo Boss’ new BOSS store concept.

Hemsworth might have great fashion sense, but what about his character, Thor? “He’s beyond fashion forward. He’s remarkably, fashionably sensitive,” the 34-year-old quipped.





What fashion advice would he give the red-caped Norse god he plays? “A little pocket square in his big intergalactic armour – that’d be cool. Maybe a little bow tie or something,” he mused.

Stan, 35, who plays the Winter Soldier, also declared himself a fan of pocket squares. “I would add a pocket square to anything,” he said. But his character’s outfit definitely doesn’t need improving on. “I’m always a fan of leather, so I don’t have a problem with that.”





As for Olympic gold medallist Schooling, he had ditched his signature Speedo for a tailored suit. The 22-year-old is becoming almost as well-versed in fashion as he is in swimming. “I’ve got a weird body – my shoulders are (much) broader than my hips – so tailoring is very important,” he said. “When you look good, you feel good.”