Chris Hemsworth lands in Singapore ahead of tonight’s Hugo Boss event

In an Instagram post, Thor seems pretty pleased with his hotel view and the piano in his room.

SINGAPORE: Keep your eyes peeled for a certain blonde-haired Norse god if you’re out and about today – Thor is back.

Hollywood actor Chris Hemsworth posted a short video on his Instagram account last night (May 24). “Just rolled into Singapore. Piano in the room. Epic view,” he wrote, as he played around with the piano and share a few of the skyline from his Marina Bay Sands hotel room.

Hemsworth, who plays Thor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, is set to make an appearance tonight at the grand unveiling of Hugo Boss’ new BOSS store concept, along with fellow Avenger Sebastian Stan, aka The Winter Soldier, and Singaporean BOSS ambassador and Olympic gold medallist Joseph Schooling.

Separately, Hemsworth will meet a select number of fans for a meet-and-greet session from 6pm to 8pm.

