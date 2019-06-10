Chris Pratt remarries: The Avengers actor says it was the 'best day'

Star-Lord has wed Katherine Schwarzenegger, daughter of Arnold, in an "intimate, moving and emotional" ceremony surrounded by family and friends.

Chris Pratt is a married man again. The Avengers actor tied the knot with Katherine Schwarzenegger, daughter of Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver, in an intimate wedding ceremony in Montecito, California on Jun 8.

Pratt made the news public by posting a photo of himself and his 29-year-old bride in their wedding best on social media the day after they wed. He captioned it: “Yesterday was the best day of our lives! We became husband and wife in front of God, our families and those we love."



The Guardians Of The Galaxy actor added: “It was intimate, moving and emotional. We feel so blessed to begin this new chapter of our lives."

According to a source who spoke to ET, the couple had wanted a simple wedding with the most important people in their lives there. Another source who spoke to People said that it was a very romantic setting for a wedding with lots of flowers and greenery everywhere.

The couple made their relationship official last December after being linked since June. Pratt announced their engagement on Instagram in January this year with the post: “Sweet Katherine, so happy you said yes! I’m thrilled to be marrying you. Proud to live boldly in faith with you. Here we go!”

This is the 39-year-old Pratt’s second marriage. He was married to actress and comedian Anna Faris for eight years but they split up in August 2017. They have a six-year-old son, Jack, who was reportedly at the wedding.

Pratt will next be seen, or more accurately, heard, in Pixar's new animated movie called Onward, which co-stars a fellow Avenger, Spider-Man Tom Holland.