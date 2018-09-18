Clarence Lee’s step-by-step guide to flawless Corporate Chic makeup

Achieving flawless perfection in the mornings can be a challenge, considering the schedule-defying juggling act most of us perform every day.

Besides, makeup for the office can be tricky. Too much, and you can inadvertently make yourself look less than “corporate professional”. Not enough, and, well, it’s just… too little.

Enter celebrity makeup artist Clarence Lee and his step-by-step guide to acing the Corporate Chic look.

STEP 1: KEEP YOUR PERSPECTIVE NEUTRAL

Build your eyeshadow with three neutral tones. Start with sweeping the lightest hue all over eyelid. Dust lightly with the darkest hue on outer corner of eye. Apply highlighter hue just under the brow bone

STEP 2: GO IN WITH YOUR EYES WIDE OPEN

Photography and videography by Aik Chen; hair by Edward Chong/Evolve Hair Salon; model Sheryl/NU Models.

Curl lashes, then apply a base coat. Let dry, then apply a few coats of mascara until lashes appear lengthened.

STEP 3: BLEND IT

Liquid is best for building up the colour. Using a brush, apply blush on your cheek bone and blend.

STEP 4: LIP SERVICE

With a lip brush, apply one coat of lippie for a subtle stained effect.

To complete the look, CNA Lifestyle has rounded up the best Fall/Winter 2018 runway inspirations. Now, go conquer the world.

Corporate doesn’t get any more chic than a mannish-cut coat of monochrome checks cinched at the waist with a leather belt. Clare Waight Keller looked to the 80s for her selection of sharp silhouettes that featured strong shoulders – but kept them unapologetically contemporary with sleek tailoring.

You can shatter the glass ceiling without having the loudest lipstick in the room. Sometimes, just a hint of tint will do just fine. Perfect the picture with Yiqing Yin’s impeccably structured and cut collared coats for French fashion house Poiret, which the Chinese-born couturier punched up with clever draping.

Belgian-born Glenn Martens is touted as the next Demna Gvsalia for his quirky constructions, such as a pencil skirt topped with loose taffeta, knit tube frock with metallic fringing, and checked sweaters with scarfing. His bold and brash take on urban essentials are cleverly set off by natural makeup that leaves faces looking both strong and soft.

American designer Michael Kors’ Fall/Winter 2018 collection was one of the pleasant surprises at New York Fashion Week. It was vibrant (floral, leopard, camo and tartan), effortless (knee-length skirts, pyjama pants, trench coats) and most importantly, figure-friendly (fluid cuts, generous silhouettes).