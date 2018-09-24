Ladies: These are the seven classic shoe styles you'll ever need to walk through life stylishly

Sure, we fall for a hot trend every now and then – but these are the shoe styles that will outlast any fleeting fashion fad, from now to eternity.

Footwear that transcends trends and seasons is the best style investment. I know that trusted pair of designer patent leather sandals always has my back. I’ve lost count of the number of times it has saved me from a style rut.

Yes, it had a hefty price tag (just shy of four digits), but a seasoned shopper knows it's the low cost-per-wear that matters far more than the sometimes seemingly smaller upfront investment.

If, like me, you’re always on the go, you need peace of mind to walk the extra mile. Enter our ultimate picks of the classic shoe styles that’ll outlast any fickle trend.

1. THE CLASSIC PUMP

Christian Louboutin Pigalle Follies heeled pumps. (Photo: Christian Louboutin)

The Duchesses of Cambridge and Sussex practically live in these on-point pumps. They are comfortable enough for you to breeze from one engagement to the next without reaching for a band-aid, while keeping you looking effortlessly polished.

Designer pumps like Christian Louboutin’s Pigalle come in different heights and heel structures (the Pigalle Follies’ is slightly thicker). For a truly timeless pair, opt for a stiletto-heeled, point-toed option in nude or black.

2. THE WHITE SNEAKER



Chanel leather and transparent PVC sneakers. (Photo: Chanel)

We adore these flat-soled lovelies for their sky-high comfort factor. From Chuck Taylors to Common Projects and everything in between, it’s almost impossible to commit a footwear faux pas with these wear-everywhere shoes.

3. THE KITTEN HEEL

Balenciaga pointy kitten heel. (Photo: Balenciaga)

Okay, we have to admit the kitten heel went hush for a bit during the reign of shockingly high platform heels. (Remember having to balance on your Saint Laurent Tributes? Anyone?)

Our bad backs were cheering when these comfy heels made a comeback last year, and we predict that they will hang around as a workwear staple for a while yet.

4. THE BALLET FLAT

Repetto leather ballet flats. (Photo: Repetto)

Just when you thought you were over ballet flats, those once-ubiquitous comfy shoes are appearing once again on your social feed. French "It girls" never abandoned their ballerinas, obviously. And what’s good enough for the Parisienne tastemaker is good enough for us any day.

We may have cheated on our ballet flats for a second with espadrilles (and we do still have dalliances with the straw-soled summer shoes every now and then), but we could never get prim, round-toed slippers out of our heads for good.

5. THE STILETTO HEEL

Jimmy Choo x Off-White stiletto. (Photo: Jimmy Choo)

A red carpet and formal-wear staple, the vertiginous evening stilettos might not be your everyday essential, but they are all you need for a glamorous night out. Arguably the most provocative accessories in your closet, stiletto sandals are must-haves to elevate an ensemble from dowdy to drama.

Although Kristen Stewart removed her heels on the red carpet in defiance of an archaic dress code at Cannes, we suggest having just a pair or two of these on standby for times when you feel like upping the style ante on your own terms.

6. THE ANKLE BOOT

Red Valentino patent leather and leather Chelsea boot with rivets. (Photo: Red Valentino)

As much as we love how the knee-high boot dresses up any occasional winter look, its ankle-length sister is way more versatile – especially for us tropical dwellers, who only pull out our boots for vacays.

With enough coverage to keep our feet toasty in colder climes, yet low enough to rock on our sunny island, ankle boots are must-haves for adding that touch of edge. Whether embellished with rocker chic accoutrements or crafted from sleek, cashmere-soft leather, the bootie promises endless styling options.

7. THE FLAT SANDAL

Chloe leather flat sandal with studs. (Photo: Chloe)

This classic shoe style needs no introduction. A familiar accessory for just about any Singaporean, the flat sandal is the most comfortable and, sometimes, even stylish shoe a girl can have.

From easy slides to dressier, embellished strappy versions that can bring together a summery, resort-inspired look, the flat sandal is one fashion obsession that will stick around for as long as we can hold off the next Ice Age.