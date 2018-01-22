British band Clean Bandit's Jan 22 concert in Singapore postponed

SINGAPORE: British trio Clean Bandit will not perform their one-night-only concert in Singapore on Monday (Jan 22) at 8pm at Suntec City Convention & Exhibition Centre as previously scheduled.

Luke Patterson, the drummer of the Grammy-winning electronic music band, has contracted the highly contagious varicella-zoster virus, also known as chickenpox.

Concert organiser Aureus Productions made the decision to postpone the concert in light of Patterson not being able to perform at the concert, nor participate in any concert-related engagements such as a meet-and-greet session.

Machine Management’s managing director Iain Watts, who manages Clean Bandit, said: “We are very sad to announce we need to cancel our performance in Singapore ... At this stage, we are not sure who else in the party has been infected with the virus and, hence, we could not risk performing. We are so sorry this has happened, but sadly this is out of our control.”

He added that the band is making plans to come back to Singapore “as soon as possible”.

Details of the new concert date and venue, as well as refunds for ticket holders, are currently being worked out.

The public can visit www.aureusproductions.com for updates and can also write to enquiries@aureusproductions.com for more information on the postponement.

“As chickenpox is a highly contagious disease with serious health implications, our priority is to safeguard the wellness of all concert-goers and the staff who are involved in this concert,” said Aureus Group CEO Lawrence Holmefjord-Sarabi.

“We are disappointed that we have to reschedule the concert at this juncture, as we are expecting a great show by the trio and their crew, but we have to do what is right.”

The Singapore stop was meant to kickstart the trio's global I Miss You Tour 2018 which sees them playing across Asia, Australia, North America and Europe.

Local pop quartet The Sam Willows was scheduled to be their official opening act for Singapore.

Clean Bandit, which started out as a string quartet in 2008, became a breakthrough success in 2014 when their hit (and later Grammy Award-winning) single Rather Be became the biggest-selling single by a UK act in the same year.

Since then, the band has made a name for itself with infectious radio hits like Rockabye and Symphony, and has sold more than 13 million singles and 1.6 million albums worldwide.

The band last performed in Singapore in 2015, at The Coliseum at Hard Rock Hotel.