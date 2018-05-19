Clooneys, Beckhams and Oprah among celebrities at royal wedding

WINDSOR, England: American media mogul Oprah Winfrey, soccer star David Beckham, his wife Victoria and George and Amal Clooney were among the first big names to arrive at the wedding of Prince Harry to Meghan Markle on Saturday, with a host of celebrities expected at the nuptials.

Harry, 33, will marry the 36-year-old American actress in front of 600 guests at St George's Chapel in Windsor in a ceremony that will be watched by millions around the world.

Advertisement

Hollywood actor George Clooney was among the first major celebrities to arrive, accompanied by his wife Amal, who wore a mustard yellow dress and hat.

Beckham arrived soon after, accompanied by his wife Victoria, a former singer in the Spice Girls band and now turned successful fashion designer, wearing a long, sleek black dress.

Dressed in pale pink, Winfrey added a touch of Hollywood glamour inside the chapel, wearing sunglasses as she chatted to British actor Idris Elba ahead of the service.

British singer James Blunt, Prince Harry's sister-in-law Pippa Middleton and his uncle Charles Spencer were also spotted arriving.

Advertisement

Advertisement

(Writing by Marie-Louise Gumuchian; Editing by Kevin Liffey)