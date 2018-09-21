Time to go 'clubbing': Singapore's first mini golf club and bar to open in Clarke Quay

Who says you can’t putt with a cocktail in hand? At the Holey Moley Golf Club, housed in the former Shanghai Dolly nightclub, is where you can tee off for a game of mini golf.



The concept was introduced in Brisbane in September 2016 to lend a twist to the bar and party scene in Australia.



Over at the yet-to-open Clarke Quay location, there will be 27 holes split across two floors. Each hole pays homage to different pop culture themes from Game Of Thrones to The Simpsons.

For a hit of nostalgia, there will also be references to classic childhood films, such as ET and Jaws, and even board games such as Monopoly. Also, don’t be surprised when you look up and see a hawker centre dinner set up as its Upside Down theme.



You can’t have a bar without cocktails. Here, they’ve put their spin on classics to create drinks such as the Austin Sours and Putta Colada. Look for unique creations such as the Candy Man, a margarita with blended jelly beans and topped with candy floss. For teetotallers, there’s a mocktail menu.

The menu at Holey Moley includes the signature American Burgers with neon-coloured buns, as well as a giant three-pound Monster Burger. There will also be a range of food for sharing, including salads and pizzas served by the metre. As you tuck into your food, there will be live DJs at the deck.



For details, visit holeymoley.com.sg.