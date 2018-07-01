McDonald’s Durian McFlurry available in Singapore July 3 | CNA Lifestyle Exclusive

The dessert that took Malaysia by storm last year will be in Singapore for a limited time only.

SINGAPORE: Durian lovers, take note: McDonald’s will be launching the much–talked-about D24 Durian McFlurry in Singapore on July 3.

The dessert, which boasts real D24 durian puree swirled into vanilla soft-serve, will be in Singapore for a limited period only, and while stocks last.

With pricing starting from S$4 (prices vary slightly from outlet to outlet), the D24 Durian McFlurry will be available after breakfast hours on Jul 3 at all restaurants across the island, dessert kiosks and even via McDelivery.

Last August, McDonald's Singapore launched a series of locally inspired items, including the hugely popular Nasi Lemak burger and Chendol McFlurry, which sold out within two weeks.

A few weeks later that same month, the first D24 Durian McFlurry made its debut in Malaysia. It proved so popular that it was sold out within four days. This prompted McDonald’s Malaysia to bring it back once more earlier this month (Jun 14).

“As Singaporeans, we pride ourselves on many things local and food is definitely one that binds us together as a big family,” said Agatha Yap, senior director of Marketing and Digital Innovation at McDonald’s Singapore.

“In conjunction with the Singapore Tourism Board's Singapore Food Festival 2018 and the upcoming National Day, we want to fuel Singaporeans’ passion for authentic local flavours with a twist, alongside their love for our core burger classics,” she said.

