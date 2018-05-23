CNA Lifestyle Experiences: A Dragonflies VIP night at the theatre

A group of lucky CNA Lifestyle Facebook followers caught Pangdemonium’s latest play – and hung out with the cast over wine, too.

(Photo: Jeremy Long)

SINGAPORE: A good night at the theatre was had by all who attended the exclusive event by CNA Lifestyle and Pangdemonium held at Victoria Theatre on Saturday night (May 19).

A select group of CNA Lifestyle Facebook followers got to catch a performance of Dragonflies, Pangdemonium’s award-winning play about a family’s fight for a place to call home in an increasingly hostile world.


(Photo: Jeremy Long)

(Photo: Jeremy Long)

(Photo: Jeremy Long)

(Photo: Jeremy Long)

(Photo: Jeremy Long)

(Photo: Jeremy Long)

(Photo: Jeremy Long)

But the night itself was far from hostile as our theatre guests were treated to a lovely pre-show dinner. After the show, they had the chance to mingle with the cast that included veteran actors Adrian Pang and Tan Kheng Hua over wine.

(Photo: Jeremy Long)

(Photo: Jeremy Long)

(Photo: Jeremy Long)

(Photo: Jeremy Long)

A scene from Dragonflies. (Photo: Pangdemonium)

Dragonflies runs till Jun 3 at the Victoria Theatre. This event was made possible by Pangdemonium.

