CNA Lifestyle Experiences: An Italian feast for 100 guests featured a flaming salt-crusted sea bass

Sinfonia Ristorante's Chef Simone Depalmas created a special five-course dinner for the latest in a series of exclusive CNA Lifestyle events.

SINGAPORE: It is not usually a good thing when a dinner party goes up in flames. But when it’s a question of a whole fish being set alight in front of you, you know it’s not just a dinner – it is an event in the true sense of the word.

Thanks to Sardinia-born chef Simone Depalmas, almost 100 guests at Sinfonia Ristorante on Jun 28 enjoyed the fresh Mediterranean flavour of sea bass flown in from Italy as part of CNA Lifestyle Experiences’ exclusive, one-night-only, five-course dinner – complete with off-menu items.

As guests arrived and began to mingle amidst the Corinthian columns of the restaurant located at the Victoria Theatre and Concert Hall, the canapes made their rounds: Blue cheese and truffle macarons; crispy prawns with ginger sauce; and elegant spheres of duck gelatine.

After host Glenda Chong kicked off the main event with a chat with Chef Depalmas, dinner began with a show-stopping bruleed chicken liver mousse with truffle, leek and local herbs, served with roasted focaccia.

Then followed a delicate cauliflower soup, its creaminess balanced out with roasted prawn.



When Chef Depalmas brought out the Mediterranean sea bass encrusted in salt, drenched it in cognac and set it alight, everyone whipped out their phones to capture the flames dancing atop the large fish. And when he cut it open, its steaming white flesh was beautifully moist and tender.



This off-menu dish, which only makes an appearance at special events and celebrations, was a runaway crowd favourite. Eating it simply with a drizzle of olive oil and sea salt brought out its intense freshness.

It almost stole the show irretrievably away from the roasted beef ribeye and the spicy chilli crab trofie pasta.

After that, it was impossible to pass virtuously by the dessert table laden with fruit tarts, chocolate brownies and a variety of cheeses, including a very popular truffle cheese.



Then again, why would anyone say no to dessert? It’s simply not done at an Italian restaurant – or any restaurant, for that matter.

