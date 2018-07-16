Coca-Cola to release special-edition BTS cans end of July

Follow our CNA LIFESTYLE page on Facebook for more trending stories and videos

SINGAPORE: Coca-Cola has announced it will release special-edition cans featuring K-pop sensation BTS (Bangtan Boys) by the end of the month.

The summer release will be available in convenience stores and supermarkets in South Korea, local media reported on Monday (Jul 16).

There will be seven cans in total, according to Korean web portal Naver, each featuring a different member posing with the beverage in a colour most associated to their personality – green for J-Hope, orange for Jimin, blue for Jin, red for Jungkook, pink for RM, mint for Suga and purple for V.

BTS, whose latest album Love Yourself: Tear was the first K-pop album to top the Billboard Hot 200 chart and has appeared twice on The EllenDeGeneres Show, was selected as Coca-Cola's global ambassador at the start of the World Cup Russia campaign.



There has been no word yet on whether the cans will be available in markets outside Korea, but judging by the online influence of their ARMY, these fans may soon have their wishes fulfilled.

I need this!! If @CocaCola @CocaCola_Korea knows what's good, they'll ship this internationally.



If not, I'm going to have to get to know some new people because owning 7 coke cans with the @BTS_twt members faces on is PRIORITIES! pic.twitter.com/SkW2upwNpL — lαdy-σf-gwαиgjυ (@LadyOfGwangju) July 16, 2018





