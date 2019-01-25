Chubby Hubby, Portly Papa: Do robot toys dream of tiny electric toy sheep?

In this week's column: STEM toys are simply getting cooler and more intuitive. And they give your child a great sense of control while also stretching their imaginations.

I have a confession. I’m a Kickstarter junkie. Kickstarter is dangerous for someone like me. I’m already, as my wife likes to point out, the worst combination of being both super susceptible to suggestion and a closet (i.e. online) shopaholic. Kickstarter layers on top of this the premise of enabling entrepreneurs to make their dreams come true. So how can I resist?

Of course, I’ve been burnt a fair number of times. I once funded a miracle handphone suction bracket for my car that would stick to surfaces for no more than three seconds before tumbling into my lap like a penguin trying to fly. A few projects simply never arrived – the entrepreneurs claiming they had to shut down without fulfilling customers’ orders. Nonetheless, time and again, when I’m bored and surfing the web, I find myself drawn back to this site.

In June last year, while browsing Design & Tech projects, I stumbled across a campaign by a company called Tinkamo. It called itself “smart building blocks” and described its product as a “super duper exciting hands-on coding toy for kids 5-12.” The video was excellent, and showed off a really cool set of smart blocks that would link to each other and your tablet via Bluetooth. They were also designed to fit on and work with Lego. The Tinkamo kits were scheduled to be delivered in November 2018. Perfect, I told myself, for Christmas. A couple clicks and I had funded a set for T1 as his Christmas present.

By the end of November, I had showed him the video and was sharing updates by Tinkamo with him. We were both optimistic that the kit would get to us by Christmas. This was, as anyone who has ever funded a Kickstarter campaign, wishful and foolish thinking. Kickstarter campaigns are on time about as often, well, actually, I can’t recall a single campaign I’ve funded that has been on time.

Coincidentally, for Christmas for her kids, my sister-in-law and her husband had also decided to gift their kids a coding related present. They had ordered for their two sons the Piper Computer Kit, a really cool build-it-yourself computer that is powered by a Raspberry Pi. And because her whole family are Minecraft fans, they had ordered the Minecraft edition, meaning that Minecraft is already preloaded into the Pi.

For her, she wanted her kids to see what was going on inside a computer. As she put it, “before this, their perception of a computer is a matte-grey metal thing with an apple on it.” She and her husband thought that the experience of actually working with the guts of a device would foster an appreciation for computers and tech in general. Amusingly though, it was her husband who seemed to be having the most fun with the build.

She told me, “I had to remind him to stop building it for the kids because he was enjoying it so much.” Amusingly, the boys were likewise chiming in for papa to get his big mitts of their present. They reportedly kept saying to their dad that they wanted to do it themselves.

Once assembled, the kids then needed to code the buttons in order to play the preloaded games and missions. My sister-in-law reported that that’s a little more slow-going and they’ve only gotten through the first few levels. But that’s probably a good thing. If they are anything like my own son, if it was too easy, they’d get bored and move on to something else. By making the challenges something that required time, and forces to kids to learn more complex coding algorithms, not only are they engaged but they’re actually learning.

Our own Tinkamo Tinker Kit arrived the first week of January. Late for Christmas (which did mean we had to get him an additional present… sigh) but it still created a huge amount of excitement in the house. Okay, T1’s part of the house at least. It’s a pretty amazing kit. You get blocks with servos, controller blocks, a robotic claw, all kinds of control buttons, a gearbox, modules with all kinds of sensors (sound, distance and color), an LED display module, wheels, and lots of specially crafted Lego-compatible pieces that enable your builds. For initial projects (which are outlined in an accompanying app) you don’t need extra Lego blocks, but if you have them, you can create even more elaborate and intricate things.



T1 immediately got to work. Unfortunately, the old iPad we let him use (sparingly) is my wife’s old 1st generation iPad mini, which is unable to be upgraded past iOS 9. The Tinakamo app requires iOS10 or later, which meant that I had to upload the app on my iPad and surrender it to my eldest. He pretty quickly assembled a very cool race car that he could drive remotely. Then he bolted on the LED display on it and created a range of amusing designs that it could flash. After that he added the claw, but by then everything was off balance and it kept tipping over.



Undeterred, he found that the claw alone provided tons of amusement and ran around the living room, using it to (ever so slowly) grab the wrist of anyone in the room. His little sister, of course, loved this game and she kept asking her gor-gor to grab her wrist.

He then moved on to making a dancing robot chimp. This was quite a complicated build architecturally but only required one motor. I have to admit, it was pretty hilarious and the little red and white robot monkey managed to amuse him, his grandparents and both siblings for a considerable amount of time.

Of course, there are lots of other coding toys for kids. Lego itself sells roboting coding kits under its Boost brand. It has also invested significantly in education modules that schools can use in the classroom. Some of the latest devices are designed for kids as young as three. While others, more complex, really test the cognitive abilities of tweens and teens. If interested, do a simple search under STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) toys. You’ll be astounded by the variety available today. At least I was, because when I was kid, nothing like these existed.

The great thing is that the best of these toys teach kids the fundamental skills involved in coding – or actually teach real coding itself – without the little ones realizing what they’re learning. The best kits also allow for experimentation and free play, allowing your little ones the joy of feeling in control and trying new things.

Right now, I’m smiling away while T1 dreams up his next build. We’ve downloaded the plans for a tissue monster from the Tinkamo app, but he’s said he also wants to create his own robot. Frankly, I can’t wait to see what he dreams up, and if he can actually make it work.

Chubby Hubby, Portly Papa is a regular column about adventures in fatherhood from Aun Koh.

