Cold Stone Creamery to close all outlets in Singapore, offers discounted ice cream

SINGAPORE: Cold Stone Creamery will close all its outlets in Singapore on Jan 31 after 10 years - and it is offering discounted ice cream until then to "thank its supporters".

The ice cream chain is known for "folding" toppings of a customer's choice into their preferred ice cream flavour on a cold granite stone.

From Jan 3 (Friday) to Jan 31, customers can purchase five of Cold Stone Creamery's most popular flavours in its four-ounce Like It size for S$5 each. The usual price is S$6.50.

The five flavours are Banana Caramel Crunch, Strawberry Banana Rendezvous, Birthday Cake Remix, Chocolate Devotion and Oreo Overload.

Customers will get the chance to take home a limited edition cooler bag. (Photo: Cold Stone Creamery)

They can also take home a limited edition cooler bag with every purchase of two cups of ice cream in any size, while stocks last.



Cold Stone Creamery has three outlets, at VivoCity, Waterway Point and Hill V2.



The chain will continue to operate in other countries such as Japan, Korea, China and the United Arab Emirates.