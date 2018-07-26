Color Me Badd behaving badly onstage

Follow our CNA LIFESTYLE page on Facebook for more trending stories and videos



SINGAPORE: Nineties band Color Me Badd lived up to their namesake when, after performing their hit I Wanna Sex You Up, lead singer Bryan Abrams walked up to bandmate Mark Calderon and pushed him to the ground.

Advertisement

The altercation took place at Del Lago Casino, New York, during a live performance that was part of the band’s tour across the US and Canada. The police has classified the incident as “attempted assault in the third degree” and is listed as a “class B misdemeanour”, according to Sky News.

The police report says that Calderon allegedly fell into sound equipment as he hit the ground. The 47-year-old was treated in hospital for neck and back pain, and has since been discharged.

Abrams is said to be “intoxicated pretty heavy” and had “flubbed the lyrics” of All 4 Love, which was the first song in their set, according to Calderon. Abrams left the stage and returned only at the end of the show to give his bandmate a hard shove.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He was arrested after the performance and put on a US$2,000 bond. He will appear in court later this month and has not commented on the incident.

Color Me Badd, a three-man harmony group, broke up in 1998 and reunited in 2010 with Abrams and Calderon working as a duo.