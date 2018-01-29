Commentary: Elle Darby and the social influencers who want a free stay are exercising initiative

One can’t help respecting the bloggers and vloggers carving out a lifestyle beyond their means, says the Financial Times' Robert Shrimsley.

LONDON: There are few things as satisfying as watching two people you don’t care about knock lumps out of each other on social media.

As the row escalates, you sit back and luxuriate in the conflict with all the pleasure your grandmother derived from watching wrestling.

So there was much joy to be found in the hilarious spat between a young YouTuber called Elle Darby and a small Dublin hotel and restaurant called the Charleville Lodge and White Moose Cafe.



Darby is one of a growing band of people trying to make it as a media personality with her own YouTube channel, which she dedicates to talking about lifestyle and beauty products.



Fancying a Valentine’s weekend away with her boyfriend, the 22-year-old Darby contacted the hotel, offering her services as a “social influencer” in return for a free stay. This collaboration would see her singing the praises of the “stunning” hotel that had facilitated her romantic getaway.



SENSE OF ENTITLEMENT?

Sadly for Elle, the hotel was unimpressed with her promise to post lovely pictures for her sizeable but far-from-enormous following.

Perhaps sensing that her likely audience of impoverished twenty-somethings living at home lay outside his core demographic, the hotel owner, Paul Stenson, took to Facebook to mock and berate the young Elle (though he didn’t identify her by name) for her sense of entitlement.



He could just have ignored the request, but the hotel’s Facebook page suggests he thrives on outrage, happily ranting against crying children and vegans.

Poor Elle was desperately hurt by the rebuff and subsequent abuse that followed her polite request.

We know this because she went on to post a tearful 17-minute video wondering what she had done to deserve such bullying. She was just a young social influencer, building a business, and these old people who were, like, “over 30” didn’t understand how social media worked.

As an exercise in self-pity this was top-notch, a gold-medal contender in the distress Olympics.

Unfortunately, what the episode showed is that “over 30” Stenson entirely understands social media, and may in fact be better at exploiting it than the ingénue influencer. For while she has boosted her profile and followers, the hotel has also garnered a ton of publicity.





Opinions divide along generational lines, although many of those happy to mock Darby might think nothing of asking for a free upgrade at an airport check-in.

NO SYMPATHY?



Neither side deserves much sympathy. If you are going to spend your time blagging freebies, you need to toughen up to the odd rebuff, and although Stenson’s irreverent style may appeal to some, there’s also a touch of the Basil Fawlty about his behaviour.



But while we can all enjoy the tears of a rebuffed “social influencer”, I can’t help respecting this new breed of bloggers, vloggers and others using the web to carve out a lifestyle beyond their means.



Social media has allowed these people to build an audience among their own age group, and persuade businesses to gift them all kinds of free goods in return for publicity and praise.





Sure, I find their output narcissistic, questionable and dull but I’m not the target audience.



The web is awash with such opportunities. A friend of the boy has worked hard to make himself an Amazon star reviewer, which also secures him all manner of free goods. It’s not exactly a career but it beats paying for stuff.

ON INSTAGRAM MODELS

Then there is that curious set of people who style themselves as Instagram models.

An Instagram model - as far as I can see - is anyone who posts regular pictures of themselves on the site, although the model is likely to be an attractive woman unencumbered by clothing. Some will turn this into a living.

I’ve put a few images on Instagram myself but probably lack the commitment to make it as a model. Certainly, the offers from big brands have been slow to arrive.



These, then, are the new blaggers. They may need to toughen up in response to rejection.

But if they have the skill to get top businesses to comp them a lifestyle they could not otherwise afford, then good luck to them.

Some may call it entitlement — to me it looks like initiative.

