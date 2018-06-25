Cookie Monster visits Singapore for the first time

The beloved blue monster is on our little red dot as part of Sesame Street’s global #ShareTheLaughter campaign, and to promote his new book The Joy Of Cookies.

SINGAPORE: "C" is for cookie - and also part of the name of the furry, blue, cookie-obsessed monster, who is here to spread the joy (and philosophical musings) behind that baked treat.

Cookie Monster (along with his puppeteer David Rudman) is in Singapore with fellow Sesame Street character Abby Cadabby as part of a global initiative and social media campaign launched by Sesame Workshop to promote kindness across the world.



It is the same ongoing campaign that saw the much-loved Elmo visit Singapore last September.



Here from Jun 25 to 26, Cookie Monster will be taking in Singapore sights, such as the National Gallery, Gardens By The Bay and Marina Bay Sands. He’ll also be delighting Singaporean children and their parents during a meet-and-greet at Universal Studios Singapore.



Best known for his voracious appetite and his famous eating phrases, such as "Me want cookie!", "Me eat cookie!" and "Om nom nom nom", Cookie Monster was part of Jim Henson’s very first Sesame Street cast and originally voiced by the legendary Frank Oz.



The big googly-eyed monster is also in Singapore to promote his new book titled The Joy Of Cookies: Cookie Monster's Guide To Life by Sesame Imprint.



Chock-full of cookie-themed truisms like “Make cookies, not war” and adages like “Be the monster your cookie deserves”, it’s an advice book on how to enjoy life and how to “bake the world a better place”.



And who better to author a self-help and personal growth than the 49-human-years-old Cookie Monster himself?



There are even recipes found among the monster's Cookie Truths and Cookie Crumbs of Wisdom. One of which, in keeping with Cookie Monster’s recent healthier mantra, are his Every-Monster Cookies. They are free of animal products, gluten and nuts, and therefore, lactose-free and cholesterol-free.