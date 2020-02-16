Mandopop singer Jam Hsiao cancels Singapore concert due to COVID-19 concerns  

He was slated to kick off his 2020 World Tour Encore at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

Jam Hsiao will longer be coming to Singapore to perform. The Taiwanese singer was slated to hold an encore of his concert tour, Mr Entertainment, at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on Apr 18.

Concert organiser Live Nation released a statement on Friday (Feb 14) saying that cancellation was due to "coronavirus proliferation concerns".

Advertisement

Advertisement

Customers who have purchased tickets will receive full refund through the original mode of payment.

More information for refunds can be found at here.





Here is Live Nation's full statement:

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Due to coronavirus proliferation concerns, we are deeply sorry to announce that Jam Hsiao [Mr Entertainment] 2020 World Tour Encore In Singapore on 18 April 2020 at Singapore Indoor Stadium has been cancelled.

The safety of artists, patrons and staff is our top priority and we will continue to act on advice from the authorities on the coronavirus and take precautionary measures in line with prevention efforts.

Customers who have purchased tickets will receive full refund through the original mode of payment. Full refund details will be made available at http://bit.ly/jamhsiao2020.

Once again, we apologize for any inconvenience caused and thank you for your understanding."

Hsiao joins the growing list of artistes, including K-pop’s Winner, Taeyeon, NCT Dream and GOT7; R&B singer Khalid, pop group 98 degrees and Hong Kong singer Miriam Yeung, who have cancelled or postponed their Singapore gigs because of COVID-19.

His previous tour, Mr Entertainer, first came here in November 2018.