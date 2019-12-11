Remember the movie? Coyote Ugly bar is opening at Clarke Quay – and it's holding auditions

The bar and restaurant chain that inspired the hit 2000 movie of the same name is opening its doors in January. But first, it needs to find some coyotes.

Beautiful women plus booze plus sexy dancing equals a formula for a rowdy and successful bar.

That’s pretty much what Coyote Ugly Saloon, the American bar and restaurant brand, offers and soon we’ll get a taste of it in Singapore when a local branch opens in Clarke Quay in Jan 2020.

Advertisement

Advertisement

But first, Coyote Ugly Saloon Singapore needs to find some women who can’t fight the moonlight – or the limelight.

With the upcoming opening, the Singapore branch is looking to fill 20 coyote positions – that’s what they call their female bartenders, singers and dancers. Successful applicants will get to travel for guest stints in 26 Coyote Ugly Saloon locations in the US, UK, Russia, Germany, Japan and, curiously, Kyrgyzstan. Check out their Facebook page if you're interested.

The original bar inspired the 2000 Jerry Bruckheimer-produced movie of the same name, which starred actress Piper Perabo as a struggling singer-songwriter. The film also starred Maria Bello, who portrayed bar founder Liliana Lovell, and Adam Garcia. It spawned the hit song Can't Fight The Moonlight sung by LeAnn Rimes.

Lovell started the first Coyote Ugly bar – which takes its name from a slang that means an unattractive one-night stand partner – in New York City in 1995. She gained a reputation for her bartending prowess. One day, two Disney executives walked into the bar and had such a great time that they decided to make a movie about it.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Coyote Ugly Singapore will take over the former f-Club premises at Clarke Quay. The 700 capacity bar and restaurant will operate seven days a week with choreographed dance routines taking place nightly.

Coyote Ugly Singapore will open in Jan 2020 at 3B River Valley Rd, Clarke Quay Blk B, #01-08, Singapore 179021.