Crazy rich Asian hotels: Host the ultimate party at this Hong Kong suite – for S$21,630 a night

This Entertainment Suite is more than double the size of a 4-room flat, complete with a 13 ft-long "Cabinet of Delights”, a DJ booth, a jukebox, and temperature-control bed.

HONG KONG: This city has always had a well-deserved reputation for being something of a party hot spot. And at the Landmark Mandarin Oriental, there’s a room that goes all out to make sure you don’t leave town disappointed. Although at HK$128,000 (S$21,630) a night, you might feel a little lighter.

Located on the northwest corner of the hotel’s 15th floor, room 1507 – aka the Entertainment Suite – more than lives up to its name.

Designed by Hong Kong-based architect and designer Joyce Wang as part of the Mandarin Oriental’s 18 month-long renovation of all its 111 rooms last year, the 2,250 sq ft suite is a stage-set for blow-out parties and celebrations.

“The Entertainment Suite elevates the guest experience by making many forms of entertainment possible in a spectacular private retreat,” said Torsten van Dullemen, the hotel’s general manager.

From a four-bottle wine dispenser and Cuban cigars, to all sorts of sweet and salted treats, this 13 foot-long “Cabinet of Delights” has it all. (Photo: The Landmark Mandarin Oriental)

“It’s ideal for Oscars-worthy parties, extravagant dinner receptions or the most romantic getaways. It’s also perfect for those seeking a statement space as a showroom, catwalk, social or music venue, or ultra-chic screening or movie set.”

He’s not kidding.

The centrepiece of this vast pleasure dome is a 600 sq ft lounge, which is lined by a 13 ft-long “Cabinet of Delights”.





At one end, an Enomatic four-bottle wine dispenser is all set to pour rare vintages picked by the hotel’s sommelier. Next to it is a mixologist booth that can be customised and fully stocked with every gadget and spirits you need for cocktail hour.

But where are the Cuban cigars, you ask? Why, here they are. Oh, and a commercial-sized popcorn machine flanked by two drawers crammed with jars that Richard Ekkebus, the hotel’s Michelin-starred chef, has filled with sweet and salted treats like salted tortillas, cheese balls, salted apple chips, cheese twists, pretzels, chocolate, jelly beans, and cookies.

A little too quiet for you? An earnestly helpful IT Concierge is on call 24/7 to set up the DJ booth and the fully-loaded PS4 Pro with Playstation VR, which is played on the 160-inch drop-down laser projector screen.

The Entertainment Suite dining room at Hong Kong's Landmark Mandarin Oriental. DJ booth included. (Photo: The Landmark Mandarin Oriental)

Should you get bored with that, wheel out the reconditioned 1930s American jukebox, pipe your own music on the B&O Beoplay A9 sound system, or just settle in for a private screening of a Hollywood blockbuster accompanied by 5.1.4 Dolby Atmos Immersive Audio.

Party poopers can be banished to a corner of the room where they can sit inconspicuously and entertain themselves with one of dozens of coffee table books on fashion and music, including Chanel: Collections And Creations, The Beatles A Hard Day’s Night, and Cecil Beaton: Portraits And Profiles.

Or they could also be sent off to the glass-encased kitchen in the next room – fully equipped with a Gaggenau oven, induction cooker and blender – to help the chef prep dinner or set the huge round dining table that comfortably sits ten.

The Entertainment Suite bedroom at Hong Kong's Landmark Mandarin Oriental features a king bed with its own temperature control feature. (Photo: The Landmark Mandarin Oriental)

Meanwhile, if you need a disco nap before the party starts, the adjoining bedroom is furnished with hand-tufted silk rugs and leather-padded walls, and features a king bed with its own temperature control (no, seriously) and a 1,030 thread-count Ploh linen.

The bathroom has a multi-jet shower that can be fitted with a capsule of aromatherapy oils, and a bathtub cut from a single piece of Palissandro Blue marble. Next to that is a Champagne caddy. But of course.

At the Entertainment Suite of The Landmark Mandarin Oriental, you can soak in a bathtub that's made from a single piece of marble. (Photo: The Landmark Mandarin Oriental)

And just to show how much the Mandarin Oriental cares, hypochondriac revellers will be thrilled by the suite’s ventilation system that dispenses purified, allergen-free air.

If you ask us, the only thing missing is a chandelier to swing from. Oh, wait…

Rates from HK$128,000 (S$21,630) a night. www.mandarinoriental.com/landmark

***

Want to keep the extravagant times going? Here are other hotel rooms in the region if you’re keen to channel your inner Kanye – or simply want to detox in style.

ROCKSTAR SUITE, HARD ROCK HOTEL SHENZHEN

Even wannabe rock stars need their pool table. (Photo: Hard Rock Hotel Shenzhen)

If you’ve ever harboured secret fantasies of being a rock star, but have been held back by crippling shyness, book this room. It comes equipped with a bar, a pool table and, of course, a grand piano. A Sony Soundbar blasts out 24/7 specially curated concerts, playlists and streamed music, which can also be customised to suit your tastes. For something with more swagger, strap on the Fender guitar.

From 16,888 yuan (S$3,550) a night. www.hardrockhotels.com/shenzhen/

W SOUND SUITE, W BALI – SEMINYAK

There aren't too many hotels that can boast of a private music recording studio like W Sound Suite, W Bali – Seminyak. (Photo: W Bali – Seminyak)

Technically, this isn’t an actual bedroom. But there aren’t too many other hotels that boast a private music recording studio. This soundproof space includes a lounge for your entourage, a writer’s room and creative space, a mixing room filled with the latest hi-tech recording equipment, and a private vocal booth overlooking a garden. Record your next Top 10 hit here.

From 4,000,000 Indonesian Rupiah (S$380) per session. www.wretreatbali.com/WSoundSuite

THUY LIEN SPA HOUSE, AMANOI, VIETNAM

Detox in style at the Thuy Lien Spa House at Amanoi in Vietnam. (Photo: Amanoi Resort)

Overlooking a mirror-flat lake festooned with lotus, this two-storey villa is just what the doctor ordered for that post-party detox. On the lower floor, beneath the bedroom suite and down a set of white-stoned steps, is a sprawling private spa that features an alfresco timber deck lined with a high-ceilinged dining room, a 15m saltwater lap pool, lounge, and cold and hot plunge pools. Inside is a dressing room, a massage room for two, a huge stone-clad hammam, and a steam room.

From US$2,000 (S$2,653) a night. www.aman.com/resorts/amanoi/spa-houses