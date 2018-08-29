Singaporean actress Tan Kheng Hua teams up with Uniqlo to present Modest Travels play

SINGAPORE: Fresh off rave reviews for her role as Constance Wu’s mother in Crazy Rich Asians, Singaporean actress-producer Tan Kheng Hua shows no signs of stopping.

She is now teaming up with Japanese clothing giant Uniqlo to present Modest Travels – a guided theatre play inspired by four Singaporeans and their respective travel stories.

Advertisement

Produced by Tan, Modest Travels will run from Sep 21 to Sep 22 at the iconic colonial bungalow compounds of 18 and 20 Temenggong and feature four real travel stories submitted by Uniqlo fans.

Performers Inch Chua, Zee Wong, Timothy Wan, Sangeetha Dorai, Irfan Kasban and Ali Khan will take audiences on the journeys of four Singaporeans exploring Morocco, Uzbekistan, India and Europe respectively.

This is the first presentation of its kind by Uniqlo and guests can look forward to a guided theatrical experience through different rooms. There will be a showcase of recommended essentials and style guides for the four destinations featured in the play after.

Organised as part of the 2018 Winter Travel campaign, Modest Travel aims to inspire travel and demonstrate how trips can be made better with Uniqlo and its travel-friendly and functional LifeWear.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The play is a ticketed event open to the public on Sep 21 and 22, with three sessions running daily. The cost of each S$30 ticket will be fully redeemable for Uniqlo products after the event.

For more information and to register, visit https://UNIQLO-ModestTravels.peatix.com