Glittery gowns, a gorgeous kebaya and a splendid sari at the Crazy Rich Asians Singapore premiere

CNA Lifestyle takes a look at the jade-green carpet looks of the Singapore cast celebrating the release of the No 1 movie in North America.

SINGAPORE: The Singapore cast of Crazy Rich Asians was out in full force alongside director Jon M Chu as they celebrated their hit film coming to the place where it all began.

Fans swarmed the Capitol Theatre in Singapore on Tuesday night (Aug 21) to catch a glimpse of stars like Henry Golding, Pierre Png, Tan Kheng Hua and Fiona Xie walk down the “jade-green” carpet at the Singapore premiere of the film currently sitting at the top of the North American box office.



Warner Bros' highly anticipated movie performed above expectations with an opening box-office taking of over US$35 million (S$47.9 million) in the United States, signalling that audiences may be hungry for more diverse onscreen stories and characters.

The romantic comedy about an Asian-American New Yorker, who goes to Singapore to meet her boyfriend's wealthy and tradition-bound family of Chinese descent, is based on the 2013 best-selling book of the same name by Singapore-born Kevin Kwan.



Leading man of the moment Henry Golding and wife Liv Lo at the Singapore premiere of Crazy Rich Asians. (Photo: CHRISPPICS+)

At the Singapore premiere, leading man of the moment Henry Golding, who plays Nick Young, was dressed in Tom Ford from head to toe, while fitness instructor and actress wife Liv Lo wore a Jessica Cindy bespoke gown and Cartier jewellery. The evening was a double celebration for the handsome pair as they also celebrated their second wedding anniversary.



Singapore actress Koh Chieng Mun at the Crazy Rich Asians Singapore premiere. (Photo: Genevieve Loh)

Koh Chieng Mun, who plays the scene-stealing Neena Goh, was beautiful in a Rumah Kim Choo kebaya, complete with an antique beaded purse and jewels from Zameer Kassam.



Fiona Xie at the Crazy Rich Asians Singapore premiere. (Photo: CHRISPPICS+)

Fiona Xie, who plays Kitty Pong, reportedly wore millions of dollars worth of Bulgari jewellery.

Janice Koh at the Crazy Rich Asians Singapore premiere. (Photo: Genevieve Loh)

Singaporean actress Janice Koh, who plays Felicity Young, went all in with full support of local talents, wearing a gown from Ong Shumugam, a clutch by One.61 and a ring by Carrie K.

Pierre Png with wife Andrea De Cruz at the Crazy Rich Asians Singapore premiere. (Photo: CHRISPPICS+)

Pierre Png, who plays Michael Teo, made it a date night with wife Andrea De Cruz.

Amy J Cheng at the Crazy Rich Asians Singapore premiere. (Photo: Genevieve Loh)

Amy J Cheng, who plays Jacqueline Ling, was resplendent in her wedding sari and earrings from Maya Bazzar - whose handcrafted jewellery support struggling young Indian women.

Tan Kheng Hua at the Crazy Rich Asians Singapore premiere. (Photo: CHRISPPICS+)

Tan Kheng Hua, who plays Kerry Chu, is a picture of class in a Stolen by Elyn Wong gown and accessories by theKANG.



Selena Tan at the Crazy Rich Asians Singapore premiere (Photo: Genevieve Loh)

Comedienne and actress Selena Tan, who plays Alix Young, wore a dress by local designer Frederick Lee.



Crazy Rich Asians opens in Singapore cinemas Aug 22.