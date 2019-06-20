Crazy Rich Asians’ Henry Golding launches own movie production company

He's teaming up with a China-backed entertainment group and they already have 2 action-adventure films in the works, both of which he'll star in.

Crazy Rich Asians actor Henry Golding has been keeping busy since his star turn in the hit rom-com. According to Variety, Golding has started his own production company, Long House Productions.

The firm, in partnership with China’s Starlight Cultural Entertainment Group, is already working on two projects.

The first is an action-adventure film called The Inheritance, which is based on an original story idea by Golding and Alistair Hudson, who is writing the script. Golding will star.

The second movie is Harrington’s Greatest Hits, which the 32-year-old actor will also star in, about an assassin who discovers that his arms-dealing father has put out a contract on him.

The production house’s name pays tribute to his roots; Golding is half-Iban on his mother’s side (his father’s English) and was born in Sarawak, Malaysia. A long house is a traditional home for the indigenous Iban people.

The China-backed Starlight also invested in Crazy Rich Asians. Its CEO, Peter Luo, said: “Henry is the only actor/producer with a deal here, because we see him as a class of one.”

Golding said in a statement: “I am excited to bring the unique stories that come from my experiences and the time I’ve spent living in Asia, London, America, and all over the world, to the movies that I work on and the material I look forward to developing. Working with Peter and everybody at Starlight, we are able to make that possible.”

The actor will next be seen in the holiday romance Last Christmas as well as Guy Ritchie’s crime flick The Gentleman.