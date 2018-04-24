Crazy Rich Asians trailer: How many Singapore actors and locations can you spot?

Who? What? Where? CNA Lifestyle dissects the movie trailer so you don’t have to.

SINGAPORE: Crazy Rich Asians is finally here. Well, sort of.

The first full trailer for the rom-com about Singapore’s secret moneyed elite has been released – and it looks like the Hollywood adaptation of Singaporean Kevin Kwan’s bestselling novel is living up to its title.

Directed by Asian-American director Jon M Chu (Now You See Me 2), Crazy Rich Asians tells the story of Chinese-American economics professor Rachel Chu (played by Fresh Off The Boat’s Constance Wu), who follows her Singaporean boyfriend Nick Young (Henry Golding) back home for a visit, only to discover that he is the heir to one of the biggest fortunes in Asia.

All eyes are firmly on this highly anticipated film, which is billed as the first Hollywood film to feature an all-Asian cast since Joy Luck Club. The main cast includes bigwigs such as Michelle Yeoh, Ken Jeong, Awkwafina and Ronny Chieng.

Filming took place on location in Singapore as well as various parts of Malaysia.

Here’s what caught our eye in the trailer so far.

1. Passion made possible? Various requisite Singapore skyline tourism porn shots of Shenton Way, Marina Bay Sands, Gardens By The Bay and of course, the Merlion. The Singapore Tourism Board should be so proud.

Marina Bay Sands. (Photo: Crazy Rich Asians)

The Merlion. (Photo: Crazy Rich Asians)

Singapore skyline. (Photo: Crazy Rich Asians)

Gardens By The Bay. (Photo: Crazy Rich Asians)

The Crazy Rich Asians' wedding party of the year between Colin Khoo and Araminta Lee being celebrated at Gardens By The Bay ( Photo: Crazy Rich Asians)

2. Who knew the inside of CHIJMES chapel could look like that? Only in our Garden City would we take our outdoor plants indoors.



Inside Chjimes Chapel. (Photo: Crazy Rich Asians)

Outside the CHIJMES chapel for the wedding of the year between Singapore's most eligible bachelor Colin Khoo and fashion socialite Araminta Lee (Photo: Crazy Rich Asians)

3. Spotted! Singapore thespians Janice Koh (playing Felicity Young), Amy Cheng (Jacqueline Ling) and Selena Tan (Alexandra "Alix" Young) having a whale of a time behind doyenne Michelle Yeoh (Eleanor Young).

Michelle Yeoh, Janice Koh, Selena Tan. (Photo: Crazy Rich Asians)

4. Oh, even crazy rich Asians like Nick Young, Colin Khoo and Araminta Lee take a break from haute cuisine for some local delights and dare we say, Tiger Beer, at Newton Hawker Centre?

Newton Hawker Centre. (Photo: Crazy Rich Asians)

5. Looks like Singaporean actor Pierre Png is kissing everyone these days! Here he is as Michael Teo, spotted with some very nice abs, having a nice smooch with Gemma Chan's Astrid Teo.

Pierre Png and Gemma Chan. (Photo: Crazy Rich Asians)

Singaporean actor Pierre Png's abs on full display in the trailer of Crazy Rich Asians. (Photo: Crazy Rich Asians)

6. Spotted! Singaporean Fiona Xie (right) as Kitty Pong who just about made it in the trailer squeezing in a hammy moment by the edge of the frame. Malaysian Carmen Soo ain't going to let her steal the limelight though...

Fiona Xie in the yellow dress. (Photo: Crazy Rich Asians)

7. Everyone knows if you want to skive for a natter with your best friend about your crazy rich boyfriend's evil mother, the best place to do it is at Bukit Pasoh, right across from The Reading Room. Right?



Bukit Pasoh. (Photo: Crazy Rich Asians)

8. Aqua-robics at night at the Marina Bay Sands Infinity Pool. We've never witnessed something like this but that's probably because we aren't crazy rich Asians.

Marina Bay Sands Infinity Pool. (Photo: Crazy Rich Asians)

9. Spotted! Singapore's very own Tan Kheng Hua as Rachel's mother Kerry Chu, giving us that all too familiar concerned Asian mother look when you confide about your boyfriend and his possibly crazy family.



Tan Kheng Hua. (Photo: Crazy Rich Asians)

Crazy Rich Asians opens in Singapore on Aug 22.



