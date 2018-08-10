Singapore takes over Hollywood as Crazy Rich Asians premieres

It was "Crazy Rich Singapore Week" in Los Angeles, as our home-grown actors lit up the red carpet while Candlenut treated Tinseltown to a little Peranakan fare.

LOS ANGELES: The evening of Aug 7 was a special night in La La Land. It was the world premiere of Crazy Rich Asians, the first big contemporary studio film featuring an all-Asian cast in over 25 years since The Joy Luck Club – and it was also the first time a contingent of Singapore talent took the spotlight in Hollywood.

Not that you would have guessed, judging from the way home-grown stars Pierre Png, Tan Kheng Hua, Janice Koh, Selena Tan, Koh Chieng Mun, Fiona Xie, Amy J Cheng and Constance Lau held their own at the historic TCL Chinese Theatre (also known as the Grauman's Chinese Theatre), gliding down the “jade-green” carpet, posing for photos and fielding questions from the international press all along the iconic Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Singapore representation in Los Angeles continued after the movie premiere, with a pop-up event from Aug 9 to 11, jointly organised by the Singapore Tourism Board (STB) and TAO Group.

(From left) Singaporean Crazy Rich Asian actors Constance Lau, Amy J Cheng, Selena Tan, Tan Kheng Hua, Janice Koh, Koh Chieng Mun and Fiona Xie at Crazy Rich Singapore Week. (Photo: Instagram.com/janiceymkoh)

Crazy Rich Singapore Week brought Singapore’s talent and unique flavours to the heart of Hollywood, whetting the appetites of Crazy Rich Asians’ fans. The three-day event at Tao’s The Highlight Room featured Michelin-starred Malcolm Lee of Candlenut presenting a Peranakan menu, mixologist Peter Chua of Junior whipping up Singapore-styled drinks at the bar, DJ KoFlow spinning behind the decks and mural art by artist Jahan Loh.



“Not ‘opulent luxury’ rich – but how rich we are culturally, and how rich we are in terms of our lifestyle offerings in Singapore,” said Kershing Goh, regional director, STB Americas. “It’s a really proud moment,” she continued, “to see so many of our cast members with us, so many of our talents with us in LA.”

The cast and creative team of Crazy Rich Asians, including Henry Golding, Fiona Xie, Janice Koh and author Kevin Kwan, celebrate Michelle Yeoh's birthday. (Photo: Instagram.com/xplacidacidx)

Based on the New York Times best-selling book by Singapore-born author Kevin Kwan, Crazy Rich Asians features an international all-Asian cast led by Michelle Yeoh, Constance Wu, Henry Golding, Gemma Chan, Awkwafina and Ken Jeong, alongside a Singaporean supporting cast.

The romantic comedy is set in Singapore and, amongst other fun, frothy things, showcases the island’s vibrant and multi-faceted food and culture.

Said Ms Goh: “We are pleased to join hands with our valued partners, Warner Bros and TAO Group, to bring the Crazy Rich Asians experience to consumers. We hope that the film will inspire more visitors to discover the multitude of experiences in Singapore and ignite their passions for culture, food, entertainment and nightlife."

Crazy Rich Asians opens in Singapore on Aug 22.