Crowd of 6,000 heads to UK beach to be extras in Danny Boyle film

LONDON: Around 6,000 people gathered at a British beach for the chance to be extras in a film directed by Oscar winner Danny Boyle on Wednesday, after answering a Twitter call to take part in the production as concert revellers.

The crowd filmed the scene at Gorleston beach in southern England for the yet untitled movie, which was written by "Love Actually" director Richard Curtis.

Advertisement

Boyle, who won an Oscar for "Slumdog Millionaire" and will direct the next James Bond film, applauded the crowd for their work during the shoot.

"That was incredible, wonderful wonderful energy," he said.

Last month, producers took to Twitter to find "unpaid concert spectators" for the project. A day later, Curtis' partner Emma Freud tweeted that some 7,400 people had registered to take part.

After Tuesday's shoot, Freud wrote to her followers on the social media platform that 6,000 people had come for the shoot, adding that it was "technically the biggest film crowd ever shot on British soil".

Advertisement

Advertisement

Little is known about the film, which is said to inspired by The Beatles and stars "Downton Abbey" actress Lily James, according to Britain's BBC.

(Reporting By Marie-Louise Gumuchian; Editing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg)