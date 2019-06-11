Cuba Gooding Jr sought by police for allegedly groping woman’s breasts

The actor was said to be “extremely intoxicated” in a New York club and could be arrested for forcible touching.

Oscar-winning actor Cuba Gooding Jr has been accused of inappropriately touching a woman’s breasts at a New York club.

According to E! News, the incident was said to have happened on Sunday Jun 10 (Monday, Jun 11 Singapore) at the Magic Hour Rooftop Bar and Lounge.

A New York City Police Department (NYPD) source told the publication that a woman had called the police about the alleged incident at around 11.11pm and accused Gooding, who was said to be “extremely intoxicated”, of grabbing her breasts.

The NYPD source added that the 51-year-old actor is being sought on the charge of forcible touching. “He could potentially be arrested. It’s up to the detectives on how they decide to proceed,” the source said.

The news was first reported by the New York Post’s Page Six, which claimed the 30-year-old woman got into a fight with the Jerry Maguire actor after the alleged incident, which had to be broken up by security.

USA Today has also reported on the story, saying that an NYPD spokesperson has urged accusers and witnesses to come forward, without making a direct reference to the actor. The paper added that Gooding’s representative has not returned a request for comment.

This isn’t the first time Gooding has come under fire for inappropriate behaviour. In March 2017, he was widely criticised for lifting up the dress of his American Horror Story co-star Sarah Paulson while on stage.