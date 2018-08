Cuddliest artist in Vienna, panda's paintings go on sale

VIENNA: Vienna Zoo is luring visitors with a new attraction: a painting panda.

Yang Yang, a female that gave birth to twins two years ago, has learned to use a brush to paint small pictures, and 100 of them are being sold online for 490 euros (US$560) each, to raise funds to produce a picture book about the Austrian zoo's pandas.

Yang Yang's abstract works are reminiscent of the first attempts of a small child - black splotches on white paper.

