Photographer Daryl Aiden Yow deletes all photos from Instagram account after plagiarism scandal

SINGAPORE: Local photographer Daryl Aiden Yow has deleted all photos from his Instagram account, a day after making a public apology following allegations that some of his works were plagiarised.

A check on Friday (Jun 22) showed that only one post remained on Mr Yow's account - the apology he had posted on Thursday.

In his post, Mr Yow said he accepted "full responsibility" for his actions and was "wrong" to have claimed stock images and other people's work as his own.

"Having marketed myself as a photographer, I fell far short of what was expected of me and disappointed those who believed - or wanted to believe - in me. For all of that, I apologise."

Mr Yow's story has also been picked up by international media outlets, including popular photography blog PetaPixel and British media outlet BBC.

The photographer - who is known for collaborating with local Instagram influencer Andrea Chong and has held photography workshops for brands such as Uniqlo - has 101,000 followers on Instagram.