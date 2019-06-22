DC Comics shuts down Vertigo label, home of Sandman and Swamp Thing

The edgy imprint, which was launched in 1993, was home to writers like Neil Gaiman, characters like Death and John Constantine, and classics like V For Vendetta.

For comic book fans who grew up in the 1990s, DC Comics’ Vertigo label was where one gravitated towards to get more mature, edgier and risk-taking stories. But now the home of classics titles such as The Sandman, Swamp Thing, Lucifer, Preacher, Y: The Last Man, Hellblazer and many more will be shutting down.

The comics company has announced it is scrapping the imprint – together with two others, Zoom and Ink – on January 2020. These will be replaced by a new branding scheme that groups titles into various age groups, such as DC Kids, DC and DC Black Label.

The announced came just after a year since it had relaunched Vertigo as DC Vertigo. The imprint was first launched in 1993 and became popular under the leadership of former Karen Berger, with titles that have earned a cult following such as The Sandman, Fables, Preacher, Lucifer, Y: The Last Man and more.

It also became home to many of the comic industry’s adventurous writers and artists such as Neil Gaiman, Grant Morrison, Brian K Vaughan and Warren Ellis. Through the years, it was also the place to follow popular characters like Gaiman’s female Death and the anti-superhero John Constantine.

Many of the stories and titles under Vertigo has also made its way to the big and small screens. These include the Constantine TV show and movie starring Keanu Reeves, based on the Hellblazer series; the V For Vendetta adaptation of the Alan Moore series; and the iZombie, Lucifer and Preacher TV shows.

DC editor-in-chief Dan DiDio said in a statement that while Vertigo will be shutting down, the kinds of stories it published will be found in other DC titles.

“We’re returning to a singular presentation of the DC brand that was present throughout most of our history until 1993 when we launched Vertigo to provide an outlet for edgier material. That kind of material is now mainstream across all genres, so we thought it was the right time to bring greater clarity to the DC brand and reinforce our commitment to storytelling for all of our fans in every age group,” he said.