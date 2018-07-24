A hand-delivered cup of offee for a cameo

Follow our CNA LIFESTYLE page on Facebook for more trending stories and videos



SINGAPORE: If you've caught Deadpool 2, you would have seen Brad Pitt's blink-and-you'll-miss-it cameo as The Vanisher.



Advertisement

The Hollywood A-lister played an individual with - you guessed it - invisibility as his super power. Throughout the movie, the character, who joined Deadpool's superteam called X-Force, remained unseen until he got electrocuted and was revealed as being played by Pitt.



A screen shot of Deadpool 2 showing Brad Pitt's cameo as The Vanisher. (Photo: Deadpool 2)

What you might not know is that all it took was a cup of coffee for Pitt to say yes to the role. Or at least that's how Ryan Reynolds, star of the red spandex-wearing mercenary, told it at Comic-Con on Saturday (Jul 21), according to Entertainment Tonight.



"I was told all he wants is a cup of coffee and I said, 'Like a franchise or just one individual cup of coffee?' And I was told one individual cup of coffee, which was really his way of saying, 'I'm doing it for nothing.' And it was a total solid and the nicest thing anyone could do," said Reynolds.



Advertisement

Advertisement

"I just loved it because what's more irresponsible than taking one of the biggest movie stars in the world, and giving him a role that is utterly wordless and invisible with an exception of three frames of film?" Reynolds continued. "Yeah that’s kind of amazing."



Before Josh Brolin came aboard, the star had been considered to play the time-travelling mutant Cable. But Pitt almost didn't make it on the set as screenwriter Paul Wernick as well as co-writers Rhett Reese and Reynolds hadn't initially conceived the role to be a celebrity cameo.



"We never saw Vanisher in the original script. He was always a mystery," Wernick said in The Hollywood Reporter. "When he got tangled up... we just thought, 'Oh my god, what a perfect idea for a celebrity cameo.' And then we thought, 'Who is the hardest get in Hollywood? Let's call him'."



The Deadpool 2 team shot Pitt's cameo over two hours in Los Angeles during postproduction in the spring.

