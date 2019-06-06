Deals, steals and exclusive treats for foodies at Orchard Road this June holiday

The whole family can have fun and satisfy their palates in the heart of town.

It’s the June holiday season, and now that the kids are at home all day every day, they – by which we mean you – might be starting to get a little cabin fever.

As an earnest parent, you’re probably looking for ways to keep the little rugrats occupied while still being able to spend time together as a family.

Here’s the good news: The Orchard Road shopping belt has plenty of deals and special offers that happen to coincide with the June school vacation, and since they’re valid only for a limited time, it’s a good idea to get down there and take advantage of them before it’s too late.

Have a lavish dinner with the extended family, a girly teatime treat or simply pick up grab-and-go munchies and drinks. After all, when the kiddos are happy, the parents are happy, right?

JUMBO CHILLI CRAB PLATTER AT JUMBO, AND 1-FOR-1 LIVE BOSTON LOBSTER

Boston lobster at Jumbo Seafood (Photo: Jumbo)

A leisurely meal with the whole family is hard to come by, so make the most of it. Try Jumbo Seafood’s Ion Orchard outlet's all-new Jumbo Chilli Crab Bun, their latest offering and creative twist on their award-winning chilli crab signature dish: Chunky crab meat whipped in sweet, tangy sauce and served inside a fluffy steamed bun.

Treat yourself to a Chilli Crab Dim Sum Trio Platter that features this new steamed bun alongside a Pan Fried Jumbo Chilli Crab Bun and a Chilli Crab Meat Sauce with Fried Mantou for S$18.80++ instead of the usual price of S$22.65++.

Here, there’s also a one-for-one deal on live Boston lobster, which you can choose to have braised with superior broth, baked with cheese and butter, or steamed with Chinese wine and egg white. That's sure to go down well with both young and old.

Both promotions are valid from Jun 7 to Jul 28 at Jumbo Seafood Ion Orchard.

ICED TEA AND MACARONS AT TWG

TWG Tea Iced Teabag collection (Photo: TWG Tea)

Looking for a take-home treat to make those relaxing afternoons with the kids more colourful? TWG Tea’s Iced Teabag Collection (S$35) is perfect for the hot weather and comes in 15 sassy flavours such as Eternal Summer, Pink Flamingo, Cocktail Hour and Moroccan Mint. And from now until Jun 9, there’s a four-for-three deal at TWG Ion Orchard, so here’s your chance to indulge in the cool tea varieties.

TWG Tea's Ion Orchard exclusive macarons (Photo: TWG Tea)

To sweeten the deal, the TWG salon at Ion Orchard is also offering a limited-edition Passion Fruit Tea infused macaron filled with milk chocolate ganache – perfect for mum and kiddo to enjoy together. The macarons are available in gift boxes of six, 12 or 24, priced at S$12, S$24 and S$48 respectively, from Jun 7 to Jul 28.

MINI PORK FLOSS BUNS AT FOUR LEAVES

Four Leaves' mini pork floss buns

When the snack-time munchies attack, you'll want to be ready. Four Leaves bakery is running a School Holiday Promotion where you can purchase four mini pork floss buns and get one free, for the price of S$4.10 (usual price S$5.10). After all, it’s not a holiday unless there are fun buns to eat, right?

GODZILLA FUN AT MONSTER CURRY

Godzilla: King Of The Monsters is in cinemas, and if your little ones are fans, you’ll want to take them to Monster Curry for the limited edition Godzilla menu items: Godzilla Katsu Curry (S$14.80) and Godzilla Combo Curry (S$28.80). Curry rice in Godzilla shapes – how cute is that? There’s also Godzilla Volcano Honey Toast (S$12.80) and Godzilla Shiquasa Fizz (S$7.20), as well as merchandise like T-shirts and coasters available.

GREEN TEA COOKIES AT YOKU MOKU

Yoku Moku's Cigare au Matcha (Photo: Yoku Moku)

You might as well snack with finesse alongside your little gourmets, and there's no better time to pick up Yoku Moku cookies than now. The Japanese confection brand, with its 50-year history of light, buttery cookies, is offering its Cigare Au Matcha, a set of eight fragrant green tea butter cookies rolled into cigar shapes, at two boxes for S$50 (usual price S$28 per box). You can also get the Singapore Heritage Tin of cookies together with the bestselling Cigars Polybag for S$50, which would ordinarily cost you S$60. Sugoi!

EXCLUSIVE CAKE AT HENRI CHARPENTIER

Henri Charpentier's 10 Ete cake (Photo: Henri Charpentier)

Need a special cake to celebrate a birthday, a promotion or just the wonderful feeling of not having to go to school for a month? In conjuction with Ion Orchard’s 10th anniversary, Henri Charpentier at Ion Orchard is offering a special limited-edition cake designed by French pastry chef Christophe Felder. This strawberry shortcake confection, named 10 Ete, is dressed with strawberry, cassis and almond macarons. It’s priced at S$88 and sold on Saturdays and Sundays from Jun 7 until Jul 28. Pre-orders are required.

ION ORCHARD MOBILE APP 1-FOR-1 DEALS

If you have the Ion Orchard mobile app, you can take advantage of some sweet F&B deals from Jun 7 to Jul 28 – just flash the deal on your phone to redeem in-store. Offers that everyone will enjoy include one-for-one HK Wanton Noodle with kurobuta pork and fresh prawn wanton at Hong Kong Sheng Kee Dessert; one-for-one signature Ayuthaya Boat Noodles at Nara Thai; and one-for-one customised cookies at Cookie Mixx, where you can choose your own cookie flavours that will be baked on the spot. How fun.

THE GRANDE WHISKY COLLECTION

And when you get the chance to leave the kids at home or pack them off on a play date, this event will help you unwind from any school holiday stress that might have built up from, you know, having your little curtain climbers around all the time. The Grande Whisky Collection, also known as Asia’s first whisky museum showcasing a private collection of 5,000 bottles of rare fine whisky, is offering a multisensory tasting experience on Jul 13 at 7pm. At S$70 per person, enjoy a museum tour as well as three tastings of Chita, Auchentoshan 12-year-old whisky and Bowmore 12-year-old whisky, along with dim sum by Imperial Treasure. We’ll drink to that.