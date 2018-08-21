Deliveroo removes minimum spend of S$12 — if you're in the heartlands or CBD

Good news if you’re just ordering for one.

SINGAPORE: If you’re intending to stay in this Hari Raya Haji, you don't have to spend a minimum of S$12 for Deliveroo to bring you your favourite bites for lunch and dinner.

This applies to these selected neighbourhoods from today (Aug 21) onwards: Admiralty, Ang Mo Kio, Bedok, Boon Lay, Bukit Batok, Bukit Panjang, Choa Chu Kang, Hougang, Jurong East, Jurong West, Loyang, Mandai, Pasir Ris, Punggol, Sengkang, Sembawang, Tampines, Woodlands and Yishun.

The no-minimum-spend also applies to all orders in the Central Business District but only if you order before 6pm.



The move is a result of Deliveroo seeing a 30-per-cent increase in heartland restaurant partners, along with a 50-per-cent increase in orders in the heartlands since the start of the year. The food delivery service now has more than 4,000 restaurants on its app.



For areas outside of the selected zones, the minimum spend of S$12 still applies for lunch and dinner.



There will also be a delivery fee of S$3 for all orders.