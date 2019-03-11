Deliveroo opens physical dining space featuring Omakase Burger, Nam Nam Noodle Bar

Located in one-north, the Deliveroo Food Market is Deliveroo's first ever dine-in space.

Food delivery platform Deliveroo unveiled the Deliveroo Food Market today (Mar 12), a physical dining space featuring Omakase Burger, Nam Nam Noodle Bar and more.

Located in one-north at ALICE@Mediapolis, the Deliveroo Food Market features a total of seven restaurants helming 11 food concepts.

Created in partnership with eatsa, a San Francisco-based technology automation company, the Deliveroo Food Market features self-serve kiosks and digital cubbies for a fully-automated dining experience.

(Photo: Jovi Ho)

Diners can order through one of five touchscreen panels on-site, or through the Deliveroo app on their personal devices. The 463 sq ft dining area, decorated in the brand's signature turquoise hue, seats up to 40 people.

The Deliveroo Food Market continues the brand's concept of delivery-only kitchens, named Deliveroo Editions. The first Editions site was launched in April 2017 in Katong, and the second a year later in Lavender.

Collect your order from self-service machines. (Photo: Jovi Ho)

The opening lineup includes fried chicken chain Bonchon, Halal seafood restaurant Rasa Rasa, Japanese fusion eatery The Flying Squirrel, modern Japanese restaurant EZO Hokkaido Eats, burger joint Omakase Burger and Vietnamese casual dining chains COMNAM and NamNam.

The owners of the now-defunct Nosh, who closed their Rochester Park venue in 2017, now front two new concepts within the space, offering grain bowls under Chop Shop and sandwiches by Delismith.

The Greek restaurant Blu Kouzina, located in Dempsey, marks a similar foray into casual dining with two concepts, offering Greek fare under Lucky Souvlaki and VIOS.

Diners can also enjoy dessert in the form of Magnum ice cream bars and pints of Ben & Jerry's ice cream. The dining space also features a coffee bar by Nineteen95, the first permanent location for the mobile coffee cart brand.

(Photo: Jovi Ho)

The Deliveroo Food Market also contains a resting room and phone charging points for Deliveroo riders while they wait for food to be prepared.

Speaking at the launch, Deliveroo Singapore's General Manager Siddharth Shanker said residents in Clementi, Queenstown, Holland Village and Bukit Timah will be able to order items from these participating brands, as the space offers a new catchment area for the delivery platform.

"As a company, we are all about food and believe in investing in the latest technology to provide the best experience for all customers, whether they choose to dine in or have food delivered to their doorsteps," said Shanker in a statement.

The Deliveroo Food Market will be open to diners from 11am to 2.30pm and 4.30pm to 9.30pm daily.