Demi Lovato 'hasn't been completely sober for six years': Source

Was she on heroin? And what does her former BFF Selena Gomez have to say about her hospitalisation?

Follow our CNA LIFESTYLE page on Facebook for more trending stories and videos



SINGAPORE: Conflicting details and backtracked media reports on Demi Lovato's drug overdose on Jul 24 have left fans and Hollywood with more questions than answers.



Advertisement

Entertainment website TMZ had originally reported that the Sorry Not Sorry singer had overdosed on heroin but changed its stance to say it was another drug. A source close to the singer also said that it was not heroin.



According to the audio recording of the emergency call obtained by TMZ, Lovato was unconscious when the paramedics and police arrived. But in a report by The Blast, she was allegedly conscious but refused to tell the officers, along with other people in the house, what drug she had taken. Lovato was apparently there to celebrate a friend's birthday on Jul 23, TMZ reported.



Officers were said to have taken an "item of evidence" related to illegal drugs that are not typically associated with heroin, reported The Blast. The singer is not under criminal investigation, according to E! News.



In a statement issued on Tuesday by Lovato's publicist, "Some of the information being reported is incorrect and they respectfully ask for privacy and not speculation as her health and recovery is the most important thing right now".



Advertisement

Advertisement

It didn't help that word on Lovato suffering a drug addiction relapse has been circulating. A source revealed to People that "things have been a total mess for months. She and her team severed ties, and they played a large part in getting her sober years ago. She hasn't been in a good place".

Another insider told the magazine that Lovato hasn't been completely sober for six years. The former Disney child star "has been fighting depression and anxiety for quite some time" and "is still in such a dark place".



Lovato's battle with addiction and mental health issues was well documented last year in the YouTube documentary Simply Complicated.



Since news of her hospitalisation broke, the pop princess' famous friends, such as Ellen Degeneres, Nick Jonas and Jason Mraz, have voiced their support for her on social media. Her former BFF Selena Gomez, who is known for not commenting on hers and Lovato's addiction issues, is reported to be distraught.



"Selena has reached out to Demi's family members to share her love and prayers, and she is really distraught about her health," a source told E! News. "She hates that Demi has been suffering." The Disney Channel actresses "haven't been close friends in a while now, but they always shared a special bond and they still have love for one another," noted the source.



Gomez's mother, Mandy Teefey, shared an old picture of the Princess Protection Program co-stars attending the actress' 16th birthday party.



When Gomez entered rehab in 2014, Lovato had politely replied E! News: "That's all of her business, and I just want to let her do her thing". Gomez reciprocated by telling Seventeen in the same year that "Demi's very, very strong. She's the only person that I would tell the deepest, darkest secrets to. The only person" when asked about Lovato's demons.