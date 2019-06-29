Descendants Of The Sun theme park in Korea to cancel annual couple festival

This follows the divorce of leads Song Joong-ki and Song Kye-kyo of the same-name drama.

Days after Song Joong-ki and Song Hye-kyo, the stars of Descendants Of The Sun announced their divorce, the Korean theme park centered around the drama cancels their annual couple festival in July. The festival celebrates the love between the 2 leads – a Korean Special Forces captain Yoo Shi Jin played by Song Joong-ki and Dr. Kang Mo Yeon played by Song Hye-kyo.

The Taebak City where the Descendants of the Sun theme park is located announced that “we have cancelled the Taebak Couple Festival. We have not decided on whether we will cancel the festival for good. We will continue to discuss about the matter.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

The park opened in Aug 2016 replicating sets from the popular drama in a bid to bring the onscreen couple’s romance to life. The 270 million won (S$316,000) investment also includes attractions based on the drama, including a statue that commemorates the couple’s famous kiss.

After the park threw open its doors, officials from the Taebak city requested for the couple tie the knot at the park. "I and 50,000 citizens of Taebaek sincerely hope the wedding takes place at the Descendants Of The Sun theme park where the TV drama was filmed and the love between the two blossomed."

The couple eventually chose to wed at The Shilla in Seoul on Oct 31 2017. The Song-Song couple is in the midst of divorce proceedings.

Advertisement