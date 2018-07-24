Designer for Lady Gaga, Nicki Minaj featured at Singapore Night Festival fashion exhibit

A leather-and-mirror outfit by fashion duo Maria Tsoponaki and Dimitri Mavinis will be among eight outlandish pieces at the World Of Wearable Art exhibit.

SINGAPORE: You’ve seen how outlandish Lady Gaga’s fashion sense can get. Now you can get a closer look at an outfit created by one of the music superstar’s go-to fashion designers.

At next month’s Singapore Night Festival (SNF), an exhibition of some unusual garments will include a Maori culture-inspired piece by designers Maria Tsopanaki and Dimitri Mavinis.

The duo are behind the London-based fashion label Erevos Aether, which has done work for the likes of Lady Gaga, The Black Eyed Peas, Nicki Minaj and Jessie J.

Clockwise from top left: Erevos Aether has designed for the likes of Lady Gaga, Nicki Minaj, Jessie J and The Black Eyed Peas. (Photo: Erevos Aether website)

Called Princess Niwareka, the outfit made of “vegan leather” and mirrors will be among eight unusual pieces on display at an exhibit by the World Of Wearable Art, the popular design competition held every year in New Zealand.

Another work, by Singapore-based designer and Nanyang Technological University (NTU) professor Galina Mihaleva, will also be shown. These will be displayed at the National Design Centre throughout the festival, which runs from Aug 17 to 25.

Singapore Night Festival 2018 will feature an exhibit from New Zealand's World Of Wearable Art, including Singapore-based Galina Mihaleva's Life Pulse (left) (Photos: World Of Wearable Art)

The fashion showcase is one of the highlights at the 11th edition of the festival, which also includes the annual Night Lights segment featuring 16 light installations around the Bras Basah.Bugis precinct. There will also be 27 performances throughout the area, as well as F&B and crafts options.

There have also been some changes this year – there will be no road closures for Armenian Street this year and instead, the action in that area will move into the alleyway between The Substation and Peranakan Museum.

This edition will also have less of the huge spectacles normally associated with the event, and focus more on something more personal and intimate.

Festival programme director Jervais Choo said: “The idea is for unexpected encounters at different corners of the festival grounds, which we have creatively curated for that element of surprise".

In the spirit of surprising sartorial choices, here are CNA Lifestyle’s picks of other programmes to look out for – from a more “what are they wearing?” point of view.

Harajuku fashion will be out on the streets during Singapore Night Festival 2018. (Photo: Facebook/Harajuku Fashion Walk Singapore)

SINGAPORE'S HARAJUKU FASHIONISTAS

If you’re a fan of the monthly Harajuku Fashion Walk in Tokyo, keep an eye out for this Singapore event, where you can either dress up or take photos. It’ll be a certified kawaii moment.

Aug 25, 7pm, at SAM at 8Q. More details at https://www.facebook.com/HarajukuFW.SG/

For their performance, local dance group EV Dance will be wearing a special exoskeleton by local company Hope Technik, which recently created The Auberon (left), the country’s first pneumatic powered exoskeletons for firefighters. (Photo: Hope Technik, EV Dance)

ROBOT SUITS FOR DANCERS

Homegrown company Hope Technik has been making cool mecha-like exoskeletons, including the recent Auberon, the country’s first pneumatic-powered exoskeletons for firefighters. And for the festival, one of their other suits – the Audra – will be worn by local jazz dance troupe EV Dance for a unique collaboration.

The Audra is used to help workers lift heavy loads, so we’re curious as to how agile and flexible dancers will be using these to bust some moves. At the very least, we’re sure they won’t be throwing out their backs.

Aug 23 to 25, 8.30pm and 10pm, Queen Street and LTA Walkway.

Compagnie des Quidams will be 'horsing around' at the festival. (Photo: Compagnie des Quidams)

PEOPLE IN HORSE COSTUMES

A group of French performers will be galloping into the festival, sort of. Compagnie des Quidams will be roving around in a show called FierS a Cheval – where they’ll be dressed up as horses and strangely dressed sci-fi Venetians. And no, you can’t ride them.

Aug 23 to 25, various timings and spots from National Museum of Singapore to SMU Campus Green.

Singapore pro wrestlers Grapple Max's show will be in the format of retro arcade games. (Photo: Grapple Max)

WRESTLERS IN SPANDEX

Wrestling shows have become quite a regular feature at the festival, and the experimental pro-wrestling group Grapple Max are back – but with a twist. This year, they’ll presenting The Arcade, a wrestling match done like a live-action arcade game. That means our dudes and gals in spandex will be dressed up as characters from the arcade scene of the 1990s. Can anyone say “Hadouken"?

Aug 24 and 25, 8pm and 10.10pm, at the SMU School of Infosystems.

Spain’s Deabru Beltzak. (Photo: Pablo Urkiola)

SCARY-LOOKING DRUMMERS IN BLACK

There’s usually always one drumming group every year, and this time around, it’s Spain’s Deabru Beltzak and local group MOTUS, who’ll be performing Su A Feu.

So what’s different with these guys? Well, for one, they look pretty intimidating – they’re all in black, wear Darth Vader-like masks and have some pyrotechnic effects spewing out from somewhere as they bang away on their drums. A bit like a Marvel movie villain who’s got his groove on.

Aug 23 to 25, 7.51pm and 9.26pm, at Cathay Green.

For more information on this year’s Singapore Night Festival, visit http://nightfestival.sg/