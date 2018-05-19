Diana's favorite flowers adorn her son's wedding chapel

WINDSOR, England: White roses: the favorite flowers of Prince Harry's late mother Diana: arched over the organ loft and West Door of St George's chapel, where he will marry American actress Meghan Markle on Saturday.

London florist Philippa Craddock used roses, peonies and foxgloves, set against beech, birch and hornbeam branches, many of them gathered from the gardens and parkland of the Crown Estate and Windsor Great Park, the royal family's press office said.

"One of the things that has been very important in this brief to me is to make sure we're sourcing locally and that the designs reflect the landscape that's around Windsor Castle, that's what we're looking to do in the chapel," Craddock said in a statement.

Many of the same flowers fill the White Garden in Kensington Palace, which was planted in memory of Diana, the late Princess of Wales. The palace's website describes the garden's white roses as "a favorite of the Princess".

Many of the wedding flowers will be replanted in Kensington Gardens after the wedding, royal officials said.

(Reporting by Andrew Heavens; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

