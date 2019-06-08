Did A Star Is Born cause Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk to break up?

The model was recently seen at the airport without the emerald stone she usually wears on her ring finger. Sources say the couple had stayed together for their baby.

Bradley Cooper, 44, and Irina Shayk, 33, breaking up was apparently "no surprise", a source told ET.

"They haven't been getting along for quite some time and seemed to be holding on to their relationship for the sake of their daughter," the source said, referring to the couple's two-year-old girl, Lea De Seine.



"Those closest to them had high hopes that when Bradley completed promoting A Star is Born, they would find time to work out their differences, but things only got worse," said the source. "Some of their friends feel they never truly got a chance to know each other outside of being a family, and it was just all too much too fast."

According to the source on ET, Shayk "had high hopes" for her life with Cooper but was ultimately "unhappy" with the actor's work schedule.

"Irina truly had high hopes for their future together and felt once the baby was born, they would find the time to marry but that never came to fruition," the source said. "She wanted more from Bradley in every way. But she was unhappy and felt he spent too much time working."



"Recently, Irina decided enough is enough. She didn't feel she was getting the level of commitment she wanted and the endless fighting made their life unbearable," the source said to ET. "They are very different people and once they realised it was the baby that was holding them together, it was time to call it quits."



It also didn’t help when people saw the on-and-off-screen chemistry between Cooper and his Star Is Born co-star Lady Gaga.

Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper at the London premiere of A Star Is Born in Sep 2018. (Photo: AFP/Anthony Harvey)

After the alleged split, the Russian model didn’t immediately move out of their shared LA home, according to E! News.



“We're told they don't plan to continue living together and future arrangements ‘are still being discussed. They want what's least disruptive for their baby’ and ‘would like to keep things as consistent as possible for her’," reported E! News.

But yesterday (Jun 7), ET reported that Shayk was spotted with luggage at the Los Angeles Airport alone – seemingly in good spirits. The Russian model was not wearing the emerald ring that she started wearing in 2016 that led many fans to speculate as to whether she and Cooper were engaged. A day before that, she was seen all smiles at a nail salon while chatting on the phone.