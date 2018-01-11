Diet Coke to launch 4 new flavours targeting millenials

ATLANTA: Coca-Cola is set to launch four new flavours of Diet Coke in North America aimed at millennials, the company announced on its website on Wednesday (Jan 10).



While the original Diet Coke will stay the same, it will be joined by Diet Coke Ginger Lime, Diet Coke Feisty Cherry, Diet Coke Zesty Blood Orange and Diet Coke Twisted Mango.







The brand’s new flavours will be available first in the United States, followed by Canada in February, Coca-Cola said.

They will hit shelves in new 12-ounce skinny cans, which the company said will give Diet Coke "a more contemporary feel".



Group director for Diet Coke in North America Rafael Acevedo said the new flavours and packaging are to make the brand "more relatable and more authentic".

"Millennials are now thirstier than ever for adventures and new experiences, and we want to be right by their side," said Acevedo.

Last May, Coca-Cola launched an "improved" recipe for Coke Zero - Coca-Cola Zero Sugar.

Coca-Cola gave no indication on whether the new flavours would be rolled out to markets beyond North America. The Associated Press however cited Coca-Cola as saying that its subsidiaries in "other parts of the world are exploring ideas".